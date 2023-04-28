Cost of Owning a Car for a Year in Every State

Among the most essential expenses for Americans is that of their car. Without it, they can't get to and from the jobs they need to, well, pay for their car. And even if you're so lucky to live near enough to your job that you can walk or take mass transit, the limitations placed on the rest of your life by going without wheels can be burdensome. However, buying a car is an absolute catastrophe purely from a financial perspective. The resale value plummets from the moment you drive it off the lot, and that's just part of the story. From the insurance to the repairs to the gas to the monthly payments, your car is going to drain your bank account year after year for as long as you own it.

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply

Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

To help, GOBankingRates found what the costs of owning a car come to in your state for a full calendar year. Clearly, they're going to be very different, depending on your ride, but by looking at geographical factors -- like sales tax, average repair costs and gas -- you can develop a better sense of what to expect in terms of ongoing costs. The study assumes the same MSRP ($37,876, the average transaction amount from Kelley Blue Book) with a 20% down payment and one year of financing payments before adding in estimated costs like gas (assuming you have a 14-gallon tank and fill up once a week) and repairs. All told, it shows how the cost of driving is a lot higher in some states than others.

So, take a look and see whether your home state has a driving economy that's making it that much harder to make ends meet or one that allows you to look forward to affordable auto ownership for decades to come.

California

State sales tax: 7.25% ($3,480.58)

7.25% ($3,480.58) Average car insurance premium: $2,115.00

$2,115.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.91

$4.91 Average cost of gas annually: $3,317.13

$3,317.13 Average car repair costs: $415.66

Total costs for a year: $29,297.97

Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?

Michigan

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $2,133.00

$2,133.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.67

$3.67 Average cost of gas annually: $2,477.54

$2,477.54 Average car repair costs: $356.29

Total costs for a year: $27,816.91

Nevada

State sales tax: 8.25% ($3,960.66)

($3,960.66) Average car insurance premium: $2,023.00

$2,023.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.28

$4.28 Average cost of gas annually: $2,895.31

$2,895.31 Average car repair costs: $398.26

Total costs for a year: $29,246.83

Rhode Island

State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)

($3,360.56) Average car insurance premium: $1,845.00

$1,845.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.49

$3.49 Average cost of gas annually: $2,360.59

$2,360.59 Average car repair costs: $386.93

Total costs for a year: $27,922.68

Washington

State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)

6.50% ($3,120.52) Average car insurance premium: $1,371.00

$1,371.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.56

$4.56 Average cost of gas annually: $3,083.91

$3,083.91 Average car repair costs: $392.46

Total costs for a year: $27,937.49

Read: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

New Jersey

State sales tax: 6.63% ($3,182.93)

6.63% ($3,182.93) Average car insurance premium: $1,901.00

$1,901.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.50

$3.50 Average cost of gas annually: $2,366.68

$2,366.68 Average car repair costs: $399.61

Total costs for a year: $27,819.82

Kentucky

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $2,105.00

$2,105.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.44

$3.44 Average cost of gas annually: $2,324.09

$2,324.09 Average car repair costs: $384.76

Total costs for a year: $27,663.93

Connecticut

State sales tax: 6.35% ($3,048.51)

6.35% ($3,048.51) Average car insurance premium: $1,750.00

$1,750.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.59

$3.59 Average cost of gas annually: $2,425.49

$2,425.49 Average car repair costs: $418.37

Total costs for a year: $27,611.97

Florida

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $2,560.00

$2,560.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.72

$3.72 Average cost of gas annually: $2,511.34

$2,511.34 Average car repair costs: $396.29

Total costs for a year: $28,317.71

Explore: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

Louisiana

State sales tax: 4.45% ($2,136.36)

4.45% ($2,136.36) Average car insurance premium: $2,546.00

$2,546.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.28

$3.28 Average cost of gas annually: $2,218.63

$2,218.63 Average car repair costs: $388.66

Total costs for a year: $27,259.25

Arizona

State sales tax: 5.60% ($2,688.45)

5.60% ($2,688.45) Average car insurance premium: $1,617.00

$1,617.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.69

$4.69 Average cost of gas annually: $3,169.76

$3,169.76 Average car repair costs: $388.92

Total costs for a year: $27,833.73

Pennsylvania

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $1,445.00

$1,445.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.77

$3.77 Average cost of gas annually: $2,550.55

$2,550.55 Average car repair costs: $384.33

Total costs for a year: $27,229.96

Maryland

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $1,640.00

$1,640.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.60

$3.60 Average cost of gas annually: $2,432.25

$2,432.25 Average car repair costs: $399.07

Total costs for a year: $27,321.40

Find Out: Is Tesla's $40K Electric Car Really a Bargain Now That the Price Has Been Slashed 6 Times?

Arkansas

State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)

6.50% ($3,120.52) Average car insurance premium: $1,597.00

$1,597.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.25

$3.25 Average cost of gas annually: $2,199.70

$2,199.70 Average car repair costs: $382.61

Total costs for a year: $27,269.43

Minnesota

State sales tax: 6.50% ($3,120.52)

6.50% ($3,120.52) Average car insurance premium: $1,493.00

$1,493.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.60

$3.60 Average cost of gas annually: $2,432.92

$2,432.92 Average car repair costs: $377.68

Total costs for a year: $27,393.72

Tennessee

State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)

7.00% ($3,360.56) Average car insurance premium: $1,373.00

$1,373.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.36

$3.36 Average cost of gas annually: $2,272.04

$2,272.04 Average car repair costs: $399.11

Total costs for a year: $27,374.31

Illinois

State sales tax: 6.25% ($2,367.25)

6.25% ($2,367.25) Average car insurance premium: $1,531

$1,531 Average cost of gas per gallon: $2.49

$2.49 Average cost of gas annually: $1,815.63

$1,815.63 Average car repair costs: $374.75

Total costs for a year: $20,527.83

Did You Know? May Is the Best Month To Buy A Car -- Here's Why

Texas

State sales tax: 7.25% ($3,480.58)

7.25% ($3,480.58) Average car insurance premium: $1,578.00

$1,578.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.10

$4.10 Average cost of gas annually: $2,768.22

$2,768.22 Average car repair costs: $379.23

Total costs for a year: $28,175.63

Kansas

State sales tax: 7.50% ($3,600.60)

7.50% ($3,600.60) Average car insurance premium: $1,594.00

$1,594.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.41

$3.41 Average cost of gas annually: $2,307.86

$2,307.86 Average car repair costs: $374.44

Total costs for a year: $27,846.50

Hawaii

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

4.00% ($1,920.32) Average car insurance premium: $1,306.00

$1,306.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.78

$4.78 Average cost of gas annually: $3,233.98

$3,233.98 Average car repair costs: $381.23

Total costs for a year: $26,811.13

West Virginia

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $1,610.00

$1,610.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

$3.56 Average cost of gas annually: $2,405.21

$2,405.21 Average car repair costs: $383.48

Total costs for a year: $27,248.77

Learn: 28 Tips for Negotiating With Car Dealers

Massachusetts

State sales tax: 6.35% ($3,048.51)

6.35% ($3,048.51) Average car insurance premium: $1,538.00

$1,538.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.47

$3.47 Average cost of gas annually: $2,347.75

$2,347.75 Average car repair costs: $386.20

Total costs for a year: $27,290.06

Indiana

State sales tax: 7.00% ($3,360.56)

7.00% ($3,360.56) Average car insurance premium: $1,256.00

$1,256.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.66

$3.66 Average cost of gas annually: $2,474.84

$2,474.84 Average car repair costs: $364.76

Total costs for a year: $27,425.76

Vermont

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $1,158.00

$1,158.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

$3.56 Average cost of gas annually: $2,404.53

$2,404.53 Average car repair costs: $374.45

Total costs for a year: $26,787.06

New York

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

4.00% ($1,920.32) Average car insurance premium: $2,020.00

$2,020.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.67

$3.67 Average cost of gas annually: $2,483.62

$2,483.62 Average car repair costs: $386.55

Total costs for a year: $26,780.09

Read: 40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle

Idaho

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $1,121.00

$1,121.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.63

$3.63 Average cost of gas annually: $2,456.58

$2,456.58 Average car repair costs: $389.05

Total costs for a year: $26,816.71

Nebraska

State sales tax: 5.50% ($2,640.44)

5.50% ($2,640.44) Average car insurance premium: $2,018.00

$2,018.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

$3.56 Average cost of gas annually: $2,406.56

$2,406.56 Average car repair costs: $374.53

Total costs for a year: $27,409.13

Delaware

State sales tax: 0% (0)

0% (0) Average car insurance premium: $2,137.00

$2,137.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.54

$3.54 Average cost of gas annually: $2,390.34

$2,390.34 Average car repair costs: $390.89

Total costs for a year: $24,887.83

Utah

State sales tax: 6.85% ($3,288.55)

6.85% ($3,288.55) Average car insurance premium: $1,469.00

$1,469.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.70

$3.70 Average cost of gas annually: $2,503.90

$2,503.90 Average car repair costs: $401.65

Total costs for a year: $27,632.70

Read: 23 Things Car Dealerships Don't Want You To Know

North Dakota

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

5.00% ($2,400.40) Average car insurance premium: $1,419.00

$1,419.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.55

$3.55 Average cost of gas annually: $2,399.12

$2,399.12 Average car repair costs: $364.62

Total costs for a year: $26,552.74

Mississippi

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

5.00% ($2,400.40) Average car insurance premium: $1,606.00

$1,606.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.17

$3.17 Average cost of gas annually: $2,141.57

$2,141.57 Average car repair costs: $394.03

Total costs for a year: $26,511.60

Georgia

State sales tax: 6.60% ($3,168.53)

6.60% ($3,168.53) Average car insurance premium: $1,647.00

$1,647.00 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.39

$3.39 Average cost of gas annually: $2,291.64

$2,291.64 Average car repair costs: $407.71

Total costs for a year: $27,484.48

Wyoming

State sales tax: 6.00% ($2,880.48)

6.00% ($2,880.48) Average car insurance premium: $1,736

$1,736 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.45

$3.45 Average cost of gas annually: $2,328.82

$2,328.82 Average car repair costs: $397.79

Total costs for a year: $27,312.69

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Ohio

State sales tax: 5.75% ($2,760.46)

5.75% ($2,760.46) Average car insurance premium: $1,023

$1,023 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.65

$3.65 Average cost of gas annually: $2,464.70

$2,464.70 Average car repair costs: $353.76

Total costs for a year: $26,571.52

Missouri

State sales tax: 4.23% ($2,030.74)

4.23% ($2,030.74) Average car insurance premium: $2,104

$2,104 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.39

$3.39 Average cost of gas annually: $2,288.94

$2,288.94 Average car repair costs: $378.85

Total costs for a year: $26,772.12

Iowa

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

5.00% ($2,400.40) Average car insurance premium: $1,321

$1,321 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.56

$3.56 Average cost of gas annually: $2,407.24

$2,407.24 Average car repair costs: $359.96

Total costs for a year: $26,458.20

Wisconsin

State sales tax: 5.00% ($2,400.40)

5.00% ($2,400.40) Average car insurance premium: $1,499

$1,499 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.52

$3.52 Average cost of gas annually: $2,376.82

$2,376.82 Average car repair costs: $361.11

Total costs for a year: $26,606.91

Why Is My Cash App Payment Pending? 5 Reasons and Solutions

South Dakota

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

4.00% ($1,920.32) Average car insurance premium: $1,581

$1,581 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.59

$3.59 Average cost of gas annually: $2,428.19

$2,428.19 Average car repair costs: $377.64

Total costs for a year: $26,276.75

New Mexico

State sales tax: 4.00% ($1,920.32)

4.00% ($1,920.32) Average car insurance premium: $1,505

$1,505 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.68

$3.68 Average cost of gas annually: $2,485.65

$2,485.65 Average car repair costs: $392.53

Total costs for a year: $26,273.10

Colorado

State sales tax: 2.90% ($1,392.23)

2.90% ($1,392.23) Average car insurance premium: $1,940

$1,940 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.57

$3.57 Average cost of gas annually: $2,414.00

$2,414.00 Average car repair costs: $417.14

Total costs for a year: $26,132.97

Maine

State sales tax: 5.50% ($2,640.44)

5.50% ($2,640.44) Average car insurance premium: $1,116

$1,116 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.54

$3.54 Average cost of gas annually: $2,389.66

$2,389.66 Average car repair costs: $349.25

Total costs for a year: $26,464.95

Explore: Facebook Marketplace Scams To Watch Out For in 2023

Oklahoma

State sales tax: 3.25% ($1,560.26)

3.25% ($1,560.26) Average car insurance premium: $1,797

$1,797 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.38

$3.38 Average cost of gas annually: $2,284.20

$2,284.20 Average car repair costs: $379.77

Total costs for a year: $25,990.83

Virginia

State sales tax: 4.15% ($1,992.33)

4.15% ($1,992.33) Average car insurance premium: $1,321

$1,321 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.52

$3.52 Average cost of gas annually: $2,378.17

$2,378.17 Average car repair costs: $401.17

Total costs for a year: $26,062.27

North Carolina

State sales tax: 3.00% ($1,440.24)

3.00% ($1,440.24) Average car insurance premium: $1,368

$1,368 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.53

$3.53 Average cost of gas annually: $2,382.90

$2,382.90 Average car repair costs: $402.61

Total costs for a year: $25,563.35

Alabama

State sales tax: 2.00% ($960.16)

2.00% ($960.16) Average car insurance premium: $1,542

$1,542 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.29

$3.29 Average cost of gas annually: $2,225.39

$2,225.39 Average car repair costs: $399.33

Total costs for a year: $25,096.48

Find Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Oregon

State sales tax: 0.00%

0.00% Average car insurance premium: $1,244

$1,244 Average cost of gas per gallon: $4.07

$4.07 Average cost of gas annually: $2,752.67

$2,752.67 Average car repair costs: $393.94

Total costs for a year: $24,360.21

Montana

State sales tax: 0.00%

0.00% Average car insurance premium: $1,692

$1,692 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.47

$3.47 Average cost of gas annually: $2,345.72

$2,345.72 Average car repair costs: $389.84

Total costs for a year: $24,397.16

Alaska

State sales tax: 0.00%

0.00% Average car insurance premium: $1,359

$1,359 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.94

$3.94 Average cost of gas annually: $2,661.41

$2,661.41 Average car repair costs: $387.05

Total costs for a year: $24,377.06

South Carolina

State sales tax: 5.00%, $500 maximum

5.00%, $500 maximum Average car insurance premium: $1,894

$1,894 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.37

$3.37 Average cost of gas annually: $2,280.82

$2,280.82 Average car repair costs: $395.83

Total costs for a year: $25,040.25

Read: 18 Banks That Don't Use ChexSystems

New Hampshire

State sales tax: 0.00%

0.00% Average car insurance premium: $1,307

$1,307 Average cost of gas per gallon: $3.44

$3.44 Average cost of gas annually: $2,326.79

$2,326.79 Average car repair costs: $370.79

Total costs for a year: $23,974.18

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: To generate these rankings, GOBankingRates surveyed and totaled the cost of buying and owning a car for one year in all 50 states. This total included four key car expenses: (1) car sales tax, based on rates provided by individual state websites; taxes were based on the average car transaction amount of $37,876 in February 2020 as reported by Kelley Blue Book; (2) average annual car insurance premiums, sourced from CarInsurance.com's 2019 report; (3) average annual gas expenses, based on an average of historical regular gas prices in each state sourced from AAA's Fuel Gauge Report on March 9, 2020; the expense was calculated based on the assumption of a driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week; (4) average annual car maintenance and repair costs, sourced from CarMD's 2019 State Repair Cost Rankings. These expenses were combined with the cost to finance a new vehicle -- based on a $37,876 MSRP, a 20% down payment of $7,575.20, an average credit score of 703 as sourced from Experian, an interest rate of 5.04% as sourced from U.S.News & World Report and a loan length of 60 months, which equals $572 per month or $6,864 per year -- to determine the cost to own a car for a year. GOBankingRates also attempted to calculate for title and registration fees, but with such varying degrees between states' car excise and personal property tax laws as well as rules for weight of vehicles, age of vehicles and the cost of the vehicle, GOBankingRates decided to not to include these fees in its final ranking. All data is up to date as of March 9, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Owning a Car for a Year in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.