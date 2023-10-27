Cost of Living 2023: 10 States With The Lowest Monthly Expenses For Single Adults

If you’re a single adult, you’ve probably wondered if moving to another state would mean your overall monthly expenses would cost a lot less money. While this isn’t true for life in every US state, there are plenty of states which have a lower cost of living and subsequently lower basic monthly expenses.

In October 2023, SmartAsset published data about the basic monthly cost of living in each US state. Key findings revealed single US adults with no children pay, on average, $2,508 in basic monthly expenses. As a bonus, this data also incorporated data regarding each state’s closest European COL counterpart.

Ranked from highest to lowest basic monthly costs, here are the 10 states where single adults have the lowest monthly expenses.

10. Montana

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,344

9. Kansas

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,338

8. Iowa

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,338

7. Alabama

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,318

6. South Dakota

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,317

5. West Virginia

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,313

4. Oklahoma

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,311

3. Mississippi

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,309

2. Arkansas

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,278

1. Kentucky

Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,275

