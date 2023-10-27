News & Insights

Cost of Living 2023: 10 States With The Lowest Monthly Expenses For Single Adults

October 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

If you’re a single adult, you’ve probably wondered if moving to another state would mean your overall monthly expenses would cost a lot less money. While this isn’t true for life in every US state, there are plenty of states which have a lower cost of living and subsequently lower basic monthly expenses.

In October 2023, SmartAsset published data about the basic monthly cost of living in each US state. Key findings revealed single US adults with no children pay, on average, $2,508 in basic monthly expenses. As a bonus, this data also incorporated data regarding each state’s closest European COL counterpart. 

Ranked from highest to lowest basic monthly costs, here are the 10 states where single adults have the lowest monthly expenses.

Street view of Anaconda, Montanan.

10. Montana

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,344

Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

9. Kansas

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,338

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

8. Iowa

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,338
Birmingham, Alabama metropolitan area

7. Alabama

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,318

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

6. South Dakota

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,317
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.

5. West Virginia

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,313

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

4. Oklahoma

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,311
Biloxi Mississippi

3. Mississippi

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,309

Little Rock downtown skyline with the Arkansas river in the foreground and soft wispy clouds in the background.

2. Arkansas

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,278
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

1. Kentucky

  • Basic monthly costs for one adult: $2,275

