Cost of insuring Russian debt spirals to highest since early 2016

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Russia sovereign debt against default surged to its highest since early 2016 and both Moscow's and Ukraine's bonds tumbled on Monday, as concerns about a possible conflict between the two countries continued to mount.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS), which are used by financial market investors to hedge against risk, jumped to 327 basis points, data from HIS Markit showed. It was the first time the 300 basis point threshold had been breached since April 2016. RUGV5YUSAC=MG

Bond markets saw heavy selling too. A dollar-denominated Russia government bond due in 2047 RU000A0JXU22=TE dropped below its face value, or 'par' as it is known, for the first time in nearly three years as it fell 3.5 cents.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)

