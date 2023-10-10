News & Insights

Cost of insuring Israel debt against default hits 2016 high

October 10, 2023 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Israel's five-year sovereign debt against default surged to the most since 2016 on Tuesday, after fighting erupted in the country.

Five-year credit default swaps, which pay the owner in the event of an bond issuer defaulting, rose to 93 basis points, showing no change on levels late on Monday, but well above Friday's close at 60 bps, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ILGV5YUSAC=MG

This was the highest since 2016, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by xxxxx)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.