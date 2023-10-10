Cost of insuring Israel debt against default hits 2016 high

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Israel's five-year sovereign debt against default surged to the most since 2016 on Tuesday, after fighting erupted in the country.

Five-year credit default swaps, which pay the owner in the event of an bond issuer defaulting, rose to 93 basis points, showing no change on levels late on Monday, but well above Friday's close at 60 bps, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ILGV5YUSAC=MG

This was the highest since 2016, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by xxxxx)

