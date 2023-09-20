News & Insights

Cost of insuring exposure to European junk bonds up sharply

September 20, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Chiara Elisei for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to a basket of European junk bonds rose sharply on Wednesday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed, in a sign of risk off sentiment taking hold across markets in a central bank heavy week.

The iTraxx Europe Crossover index rose by 16 basis points (bps) to 406 bps from Tuesday close, hitting its highest level since Aug. 28. ITEXO5Y=R

Meanwhile the equivalent index for European investment grade firms was up 5 bps to 75 bps from Tuesday close and the iTraxx Europe sub financials index also rose 11 bps to 156 bps. ITEEU5Y=R

A slew of major central banks, kick off the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, unveil rate decisions this week, while a rising oil prices have added to global growth worries.

