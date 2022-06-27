Cost of insuring European junk bond exposure falls to two-week low

June 27 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to European junk corporate bonds dropped to a two-week low on Monday as stock markets rallied mirroring a sharp rebound on Wall Street on Friday.

The spread on the iTraxx European Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring exposure to a basket of sub-investment-grade European companies, dropped as much as 17 basis points to 516.7 basis points, the lowest since June 13. ITEXO5Y=MG

The spread on the iTraxx European index, which measures the cost of insuring against investment-grade corporate bond defaults, dropped as much as 4 basis points to 106.6 basis points, the lowest since June 16. ITEEU5Y=MG

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.