Cost of insuring against U.S. default over short-term falls

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 29, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Dhara Ranasinghe for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to a U.S. debt default over the short-term fell on Monday, reflecting investor optimism following a tentative deal by U.S. lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

U.S. six-month credit default swaps (CDS)- market-based gauges of the risk of a default - narrowed to 199 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. That compared with more than 200 bps late last week.

In a sign of some caution in markets over the deal, five-year rose to 59 bps. That was up 2 bps from Friday's close, the S&P data showed.

Trading was thin on Monday with much of Europe and the United States closed for holidays.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

US Markets
