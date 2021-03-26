COST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $348.75, changing hands as high as $352.46 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COST's low point in its 52 week range is $280.90 per share, with $393.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $352.02. The COST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

