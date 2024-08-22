News & Insights

The Cost of Living in Every State Since Biden Took Office

August 22, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sabinus for GOBankingRates ->

According to an economic research project, over half of the public thinks Joe Biden’s presidency has hurt the country on cost-of-living issues. While the cost of living at the start of Biden’s presidency wasn’t favorable, it has since normalized.

So, how has Americans’ cost of living changed since the start of Biden’s presidency? While there has certainly been an increase in the general cost of living under his administration, it’s still on average compared with inflation and average incomes across states.

GOBankingRates found that the average monthly cost of living in the United States in the first quarter of 2024 was $2,005 — $1,860 for retired people, $2,730 for married couples with kids and $1,649 for singles.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the states that have seen the largest increase in cost of living include Arizona, California and Massachusetts. States that have seen the biggest drop include New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Take a look at the state-by-state cost of living.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • COL Index: 88.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: 0.0
  • Monthly COL for all: $1,877
  • Monthly COL for retired people: $1,733
  • Monthly COL for married couples with kids: $2,557
  • Monthly COL for single people: $1,649

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

Alaska

  • COL Index: 125.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: -0.7
  • COL for all: $2,691
  • COL for retired people: $2,556
  • COL for married couples with kids: $3,644
  • COL for single people: $2,318

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • COL Index: 110.5
  • COL Index change since 2021: 8.4
  • COL for all: $2,021
  • COL for retired people: $1,856
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,756
  • COL for single people: $1,796
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • COL Index: 88.5
  • COL Index change since 2021: -.03
  • COL for all: $1,818
  • COL for retired people: $1,684
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,476
  • COL for single people: $1,595
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • COL Index: 145.0
  • COL Index change since 2021: 7.5
  • COL for all: $2,479
  • COL for retired people: $2,247
  • COL for married couples with kids: $3,384
  • COL for single people: $2,244
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • COL Index: 101.8
  • COL Index change since 2021: -4.5
  • COL for all: $1,962
  • COL for retired people: $1,838
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,667
  • COL for single people: $1,715

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • COL Index: 113.2
  • COL Index change since 2021: -7.2
  • COL for all: $2,333
  • COL for retired people: $2,072
  • COL for married couples with kids: $3,031
  • COL for single people: $1,961
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • COL Index: 100.9
  • COL Index change since 2021: -4.4
  • COL for all: $2,037
  • COL for retired people: $1,887
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,774
  • COL for single people: $1,801
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • COL Index: 103.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: 2.4
  • COL for all: $2,058
  • COL for retired people: $1,907
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,803
  • COL for single people: $1,810
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • COL Index: 91.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: 1.6
  • COL for all: $1,953
  • COL for retired people: $1,816
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,659
  • COL for single people: $1,722

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • COL Index: 186.2 
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.4
  • COL for all: $2,770
  • COL for retired people: $2,545
  • COL for married couples with kids: $3,765
  • COL for single people: $2,452
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • COL Index: 101.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: 2.1
  • COL for all: $1,988
  • COL for retired people: $1,825
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,716
  • COL for single people: $1,783
Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • COL Index: 93.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.1
  • COL for all: $1,969
  • COL for retired people: $1,831
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,680
  • COL for single people: $1,734
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • COL Index: 90.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: 0.5
  • COL for all: $1,910
  • COL for retired people: $1,775
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,601
  • COL for single people: $1,681

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • COL Index: 90.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: -0.3
  • COL for all: $1,925
  • COL for retired people: $1,785
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,622
  • COL for single people: $1,700
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • COL Index: 87.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: 0.5
  • COL for all: $1,881
  • COL for retired people: $1,762
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,557
  • COL for single people: $1,637
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • COL Index: 92.6
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.9
  • COL for all: $1,960
  • COL for retired people: $1,837
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,665
  • COL for single people: $1,717
City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • COL Index: 92.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.1
  • COL for all: $1,854
  • COL for retired people: $1,718
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,527
  • COL for single people: $1,642

Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • COL Index: 111.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: -5.3
  • COL for all: $2,192
  • COL for retired people: $2,043
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,978
  • COL for single people: $1,937
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • COL Index: 116.2
  • COL Index change since 2021: -8.2
  • COL for all: $2,102
  • COL for retired people: $1,943
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,863
  • COL for single people: $1,854
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • COL Index: 144.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: 11.1
  • COL for all: $2,419
  • COL for retired people: $2,264
  • COL for married couples with kids: $3,276
  • COL for single people: $2,115
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • COL Index: 91.8
  • COL Index change since 2021: -0.1
  • COL for all: $1,930
  • COL for retired people: $1,778
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,631
  • COL for single people: $1,709

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • COL Index: 94.8
  • COL Index change since 2021: -6.8
  • COL for all: $2,002
  • COL for retired people: $1,875
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,721
  • COL for single people: $1,746
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • COL Index: 88.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: 3.7
  • COL for all: $1,890
  • COL for retired people: $1,770
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,569
  • COL for single people: $1,650
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • COL Index: 88.5
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.9
  • COL for all: $1,837
  • COL for retired people: $1,713
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,498
  • COL for single people: $1,597
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • COL Index: 94.6
  • COL Index change since 2021: -5.4
  • COL for all: $2,027
  • COL for retired people: $1,886
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,762
  • COL for single people: $1,803

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • COL Index: 93.4
  • COL Index change since 2021: -0.5
  • COL for all: $1,951
  • COL for retired people: $1,819
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,654
  • COL for single people: $1,714
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • COL Index: 102.7
  • COL Index change since 2021: -3.7
  • COL for all: $2,103
  • COL for retired people: $1,909
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,875
  • COL for single people: $1,894
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • COL Index: 113.6
  • COL Index change since 2021: 5.0
  • COL for all: $2,124
  • COL for retired people: $1,958
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,890
  • COL for single people: $1,894
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • COL Index: 113.7
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.0
  • COL for all: $2,092
  • COL for retired people: $1,939
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,849
  • COL for single people: $1,852

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • COL Index: 93.6
  • COL Index change since 2021: 2.7
  • COL for all: $1,894
  • COL for retired people: $1,771
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,576
  • COL for single people: $1,662
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • COL Index: 123.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: -21.9
  • COL for all: $2,122
  • COL for retired people: $1,963
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,889
  • COL for single people: $1,883
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • COL Index: 98.5
  • COL Index change since 2021: 1.6
  • COL for all: $1,998
  • COL for retired people: $1,868
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,715
  • COL for single people: $1,750
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • COL Index: 92.8
  • COL Index change since 2021: -5.0
  • COL for all: $1,954
  • COL for retired people: $1,832
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,665
  • COL for single people: $1,723

Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • COL Index: 94.0
  • COL Index change since 2021: 2.4
  • COL for all: $1,957
  • COL for retired people: $1,812
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,665
  • COL for single people: $1,722
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • COL Index: 86.4
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.5
  • COL for all: $1,881
  • COL for retired people: $1,753
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,559
  • COL for single people: $1,644
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • COL Index: 114.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: -17.5
  • COL for all: $2,191
  • COL for retired people: $2,022
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,991
  • COL for single people: $1,965
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • COL Index: 95.6
  • COL Index change since 2021: -8.7
  • COL for all: $1,996
  • COL for retired people: $1,822
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,725
  • COL for single people: $1,786

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • COL Index: 113.4
  • COL Index change since 2021: -4.8
  • COL for all: $2,204
  • COL for retired people: $2,054
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,987
  • COL for single people: $1,915
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • COL Index: 97.6
  • COL Index change since 2021: 3.4
  • COL for all: $1,983
  • COL for retired people: $1,835
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,699
  • COL for single people: $1,739
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • COL Index: 93.4
  • COL Index change since 2021: -5.4
  • COL for all: $1,959
  • COL for retired people: $1,818
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,669
  • COL for single people: $1,739
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • COL Index: 90.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: 1.8
  • COL for all: $1,833
  • COL for retired people: $1,699
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,497
  • COL for single people: $1,608

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • COL Index: 92.4
  • COL Index change since 2021: 0.1
  • COL for all: $1,936
  • COL for retired people: $1,801
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,633
  • COL for single people: $1,696
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • COL Index: 102.9
  • COL Index change since 2021: 5.0
  • COL for all: $1,925
  • COL for retired people: $1,768
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,626
  • COL for single people: $1,710
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • COL Index: 114.7
  • COL Index change since 2021: -1.6
  • COL for all: $2,144
  • COL for retired people: $2,002
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,912
  • COL for single people: $1,872
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

Virginia

  • COL Index: 101.3
  • COL Index change since 2021: -0.2
  • COL for all: $1,981
  • COL for retired people: $1,849
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,693
  • COL for single people: $1,732

The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Washington

  • COL Index: 115.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: 3.8
  • COL for all: $2,264
  • COL for retired people: $2,091
  • COL married couples with kids: $3,088
  • COL for single people: $2,036
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • COL Index: 83.8
  • COL Index change since 2021: -9.3
  • COL for all: $1,940
  • COL for retired people: $1,812
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,639
  • COL for single people: $1,696
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • COL Index: 97.0
  • COL Index change since 2021: 0.1
  • COL for all: $1,994
  • COL for retired people: $1,877
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,706
  • COL for single people: $1,735
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • COL Index: 95.1
  • COL Index change since 2021: -0.6
  • COL for all: $1,916
  • COL for retired people: $1,804
  • COL for married couples with kids: $2,604
  • COL for single people: $1,665

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s cost-of-living indexes sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each quarter from Q1 2021 to Q1 2024. The average monthly expenditure cost was calculated using the national average expenditure costs for different groups of people, including all residents, retired residents, married couples with kids, single residents and residents born between 1981 and 1997, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The difference in average costs and overall indexes were recorded and sorted to find the cost of living in every state since President Biden took office. All data was collected and is current as of July 19, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Living in Every State Since Biden Took Office

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

