The Cost of Living in Every State Since Biden Took Office

According to an economic research project, over half of the public thinks Joe Biden’s presidency has hurt the country on cost-of-living issues. While the cost of living at the start of Biden’s presidency wasn’t favorable, it has since normalized.
Check Out: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years
Read Next: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor Before Spending $50,000 or More
So, how has Americans’ cost of living changed since the start of Biden’s presidency? While there has certainly been an increase in the general cost of living under his administration, it’s still on average compared with inflation and average incomes across states.
GOBankingRates found that the average monthly cost of living in the United States in the first quarter of 2024 was $2,005 — $1,860 for retired people, $2,730 for married couples with kids and $1,649 for singles.
Since Biden took office in January 2021, the states that have seen the largest increase in cost of living include Arizona, California and Massachusetts. States that have seen the biggest drop include New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
Take a look at the state-by-state cost of living.
Alabama
- COL Index: 88.1
- COL Index change since 2021: 0.0
- Monthly COL for all: $1,877
- Monthly COL for retired people: $1,733
- Monthly COL for married couples with kids: $2,557
- Monthly COL for single people: $1,649
Learn More: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
For You: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy
Alaska
- COL Index: 125.1
- COL Index change since 2021: -0.7
- COL for all: $2,691
- COL for retired people: $2,556
- COL for married couples with kids: $3,644
- COL for single people: $2,318
Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Arizona
- COL Index: 110.5
- COL Index change since 2021: 8.4
- COL for all: $2,021
- COL for retired people: $1,856
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,756
- COL for single people: $1,796
Arkansas
- COL Index: 88.5
- COL Index change since 2021: -.03
- COL for all: $1,818
- COL for retired people: $1,684
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,476
- COL for single people: $1,595
California
- COL Index: 145.0
- COL Index change since 2021: 7.5
- COL for all: $2,479
- COL for retired people: $2,247
- COL for married couples with kids: $3,384
- COL for single people: $2,244
Colorado
- COL Index: 101.8
- COL Index change since 2021: -4.5
- COL for all: $1,962
- COL for retired people: $1,838
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,667
- COL for single people: $1,715
Explore More: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election
Connecticut
- COL Index: 113.2
- COL Index change since 2021: -7.2
- COL for all: $2,333
- COL for retired people: $2,072
- COL for married couples with kids: $3,031
- COL for single people: $1,961
Delaware
- COL Index: 100.9
- COL Index change since 2021: -4.4
- COL for all: $2,037
- COL for retired people: $1,887
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,774
- COL for single people: $1,801
Florida
- COL Index: 103.1
- COL Index change since 2021: 2.4
- COL for all: $2,058
- COL for retired people: $1,907
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,803
- COL for single people: $1,810
Georgia
- COL Index: 91.3
- COL Index change since 2021: 1.6
- COL for all: $1,953
- COL for retired people: $1,816
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,659
- COL for single people: $1,722
Trending Now: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Hawaii
- COL Index: 186.2
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.4
- COL for all: $2,770
- COL for retired people: $2,545
- COL for married couples with kids: $3,765
- COL for single people: $2,452
Idaho
- COL Index: 101.1
- COL Index change since 2021: 2.1
- COL for all: $1,988
- COL for retired people: $1,825
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,716
- COL for single people: $1,783
Illinois
- COL Index: 93.3
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.1
- COL for all: $1,969
- COL for retired people: $1,831
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,680
- COL for single people: $1,734
Indiana
- COL Index: 90.3
- COL Index change since 2021: 0.5
- COL for all: $1,910
- COL for retired people: $1,775
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,601
- COL for single people: $1,681
Be Aware: 6 Best Florida Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Iowa
- COL Index: 90.1
- COL Index change since 2021: -0.3
- COL for all: $1,925
- COL for retired people: $1,785
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,622
- COL for single people: $1,700
Kansas
- COL Index: 87.3
- COL Index change since 2021: 0.5
- COL for all: $1,881
- COL for retired people: $1,762
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,557
- COL for single people: $1,637
Kentucky
- COL Index: 92.6
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.9
- COL for all: $1,960
- COL for retired people: $1,837
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,665
- COL for single people: $1,717
Louisiana
- COL Index: 92.1
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.1
- COL for all: $1,854
- COL for retired people: $1,718
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,527
- COL for single people: $1,642
Be Aware: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Maine
- COL Index: 111.3
- COL Index change since 2021: -5.3
- COL for all: $2,192
- COL for retired people: $2,043
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,978
- COL for single people: $1,937
Maryland
- COL Index: 116.2
- COL Index change since 2021: -8.2
- COL for all: $2,102
- COL for retired people: $1,943
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,863
- COL for single people: $1,854
Massachusetts
- COL Index: 144.3
- COL Index change since 2021: 11.1
- COL for all: $2,419
- COL for retired people: $2,264
- COL for married couples with kids: $3,276
- COL for single people: $2,115
Michigan
- COL Index: 91.8
- COL Index change since 2021: -0.1
- COL for all: $1,930
- COL for retired people: $1,778
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,631
- COL for single people: $1,709
Explore More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Minnesota
- COL Index: 94.8
- COL Index change since 2021: -6.8
- COL for all: $2,002
- COL for retired people: $1,875
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,721
- COL for single people: $1,746
Mississippi
- COL Index: 88.3
- COL Index change since 2021: 3.7
- COL for all: $1,890
- COL for retired people: $1,770
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,569
- COL for single people: $1,650
Missouri
- COL Index: 88.5
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.9
- COL for all: $1,837
- COL for retired people: $1,713
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,498
- COL for single people: $1,597
Montana
- COL Index: 94.6
- COL Index change since 2021: -5.4
- COL for all: $2,027
- COL for retired people: $1,886
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,762
- COL for single people: $1,803
Find Out: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Nebraska
- COL Index: 93.4
- COL Index change since 2021: -0.5
- COL for all: $1,951
- COL for retired people: $1,819
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,654
- COL for single people: $1,714
Nevada
- COL Index: 102.7
- COL Index change since 2021: -3.7
- COL for all: $2,103
- COL for retired people: $1,909
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,875
- COL for single people: $1,894
New Hampshire
- COL Index: 113.6
- COL Index change since 2021: 5.0
- COL for all: $2,124
- COL for retired people: $1,958
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,890
- COL for single people: $1,894
New Jersey
- COL Index: 113.7
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.0
- COL for all: $2,092
- COL for retired people: $1,939
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,849
- COL for single people: $1,852
Read More: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping: 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices
New Mexico
- COL Index: 93.6
- COL Index change since 2021: 2.7
- COL for all: $1,894
- COL for retired people: $1,771
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,576
- COL for single people: $1,662
New York
- COL Index: 123.1
- COL Index change since 2021: -21.9
- COL for all: $2,122
- COL for retired people: $1,963
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,889
- COL for single people: $1,883
North Carolina
- COL Index: 98.5
- COL Index change since 2021: 1.6
- COL for all: $1,998
- COL for retired people: $1,868
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,715
- COL for single people: $1,750
North Dakota
- COL Index: 92.8
- COL Index change since 2021: -5.0
- COL for all: $1,954
- COL for retired people: $1,832
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,665
- COL for single people: $1,723
Discover More: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs
Ohio
- COL Index: 94.0
- COL Index change since 2021: 2.4
- COL for all: $1,957
- COL for retired people: $1,812
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,665
- COL for single people: $1,722
Oklahoma
- COL Index: 86.4
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.5
- COL for all: $1,881
- COL for retired people: $1,753
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,559
- COL for single people: $1,644
Oregon
- COL Index: 114.1
- COL Index change since 2021: -17.5
- COL for all: $2,191
- COL for retired people: $2,022
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,991
- COL for single people: $1,965
Pennsylvania
- COL Index: 95.6
- COL Index change since 2021: -8.7
- COL for all: $1,996
- COL for retired people: $1,822
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,725
- COL for single people: $1,786
Check Out: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Working Class If JD Vance Is Vice President
Rhode Island
- COL Index: 113.4
- COL Index change since 2021: -4.8
- COL for all: $2,204
- COL for retired people: $2,054
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,987
- COL for single people: $1,915
South Carolina
- COL Index: 97.6
- COL Index change since 2021: 3.4
- COL for all: $1,983
- COL for retired people: $1,835
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,699
- COL for single people: $1,739
South Dakota
- COL Index: 93.4
- COL Index change since 2021: -5.4
- COL for all: $1,959
- COL for retired people: $1,818
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,669
- COL for single people: $1,739
Tennessee
- COL Index: 90.3
- COL Index change since 2021: 1.8
- COL for all: $1,833
- COL for retired people: $1,699
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,497
- COL for single people: $1,608
Read Next: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities
Texas
- COL Index: 92.4
- COL Index change since 2021: 0.1
- COL for all: $1,936
- COL for retired people: $1,801
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,633
- COL for single people: $1,696
Utah
- COL Index: 102.9
- COL Index change since 2021: 5.0
- COL for all: $1,925
- COL for retired people: $1,768
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,626
- COL for single people: $1,710
Vermont
- COL Index: 114.7
- COL Index change since 2021: -1.6
- COL for all: $2,144
- COL for retired people: $2,002
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,912
- COL for single people: $1,872
Virginia
- COL Index: 101.3
- COL Index change since 2021: -0.2
- COL for all: $1,981
- COL for retired people: $1,849
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,693
- COL for single people: $1,732
Learn More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
Washington
- COL Index: 115.1
- COL Index change since 2021: 3.8
- COL for all: $2,264
- COL for retired people: $2,091
- COL married couples with kids: $3,088
- COL for single people: $2,036
West Virginia
- COL Index: 83.8
- COL Index change since 2021: -9.3
- COL for all: $1,940
- COL for retired people: $1,812
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,639
- COL for single people: $1,696
Wisconsin
- COL Index: 97.0
- COL Index change since 2021: 0.1
- COL for all: $1,994
- COL for retired people: $1,877
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,706
- COL for single people: $1,735
Wyoming
- COL Index: 95.1
- COL Index change since 2021: -0.6
- COL for all: $1,916
- COL for retired people: $1,804
- COL for married couples with kids: $2,604
- COL for single people: $1,665
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s cost-of-living indexes sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each quarter from Q1 2021 to Q1 2024. The average monthly expenditure cost was calculated using the national average expenditure costs for different groups of people, including all residents, retired residents, married couples with kids, single residents and residents born between 1981 and 1997, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The difference in average costs and overall indexes were recorded and sorted to find the cost of living in every state since President Biden took office. All data was collected and is current as of July 19, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 2 Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2025
- 5 Affordable Car Brands That Will Last Over 10 Years With Proper Maintenance
- If You Shop Online, Make Sure You Do This -- It Could Put an Extra $200 in Your Wallet
- 6 Strategies Anyone Can Use to Pay Off Debt
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Living in Every State Since Biden Took Office
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.