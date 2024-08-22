The Cost of Living in Every State Since Biden Took Office

According to an economic research project, over half of the public thinks Joe Biden’s presidency has hurt the country on cost-of-living issues. While the cost of living at the start of Biden’s presidency wasn’t favorable, it has since normalized.

So, how has Americans’ cost of living changed since the start of Biden’s presidency? While there has certainly been an increase in the general cost of living under his administration, it’s still on average compared with inflation and average incomes across states.

GOBankingRates found that the average monthly cost of living in the United States in the first quarter of 2024 was $2,005 — $1,860 for retired people, $2,730 for married couples with kids and $1,649 for singles.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, the states that have seen the largest increase in cost of living include Arizona, California and Massachusetts. States that have seen the biggest drop include New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Take a look at the state-by-state cost of living.

Alabama

COL Index: 88.1

88.1 COL Index change since 2021: 0.0

0.0 Monthly COL for all: $1,877

$1,877 Monthly COL for retired people: $1,733

$1,733 Monthly COL for married couples with kids: $2,557

$2,557 Monthly COL for single people: $1,649

Alaska

COL Index: 125.1

125.1 COL Index change since 2021: -0.7

-0.7 COL for all: $2,691

$2,691 COL for retired people: $2,556

$2,556 COL for married couples with kids: $3,644

$3,644 COL for single people: $2,318

Arizona

COL Index: 110.5

110.5 COL Index change since 2021: 8.4

8.4 COL for all: $2,021

$2,021 COL for retired people: $1,856

$1,856 COL for married couples with kids: $2,756

$2,756 COL for single people: $1,796

Arkansas

COL Index: 88.5

88.5 COL Index change since 2021: -.03

-.03 COL for all: $1,818

$1,818 COL for retired people: $1,684

$1,684 COL for married couples with kids: $2,476

$2,476 COL for single people: $1,595

California

COL Index: 145.0

145.0 COL Index change since 2021: 7.5

7.5 COL for all: $2,479

$2,479 COL for retired people: $2,247

$2,247 COL for married couples with kids: $3,384

$3,384 COL for single people: $2,244

Colorado

COL Index: 101.8

101.8 COL Index change since 2021: -4.5

-4.5 COL for all: $1,962

$1,962 COL for retired people: $1,838

$1,838 COL for married couples with kids: $2,667

$2,667 COL for single people: $1,715

Connecticut

COL Index: 113.2

113.2 COL Index change since 2021: -7.2

-7.2 COL for all: $2,333

$2,333 COL for retired people: $2,072

$2,072 COL for married couples with kids: $3,031

$3,031 COL for single people: $1,961

Delaware

COL Index: 100.9

100.9 COL Index change since 2021: -4.4

-4.4 COL for all: $2,037

$2,037 COL for retired people: $1,887

$1,887 COL for married couples with kids: $2,774

$2,774 COL for single people: $1,801

Florida

COL Index: 103.1

103.1 COL Index change since 2021: 2.4

2.4 COL for all: $2,058

$2,058 COL for retired people: $1,907

$1,907 COL for married couples with kids: $2,803

$2,803 COL for single people: $1,810

Georgia

COL Index: 91.3

91.3 COL Index change since 2021: 1.6

1.6 COL for all: $1,953

$1,953 COL for retired people: $1,816

$1,816 COL for married couples with kids: $2,659

$2,659 COL for single people: $1,722

Hawaii

COL Index: 186.2

186.2 COL Index change since 2021: -1.4

-1.4 COL for all: $2,770

$2,770 COL for retired people: $2,545

$2,545 COL for married couples with kids: $3,765

$3,765 COL for single people: $2,452

Idaho

COL Index: 101.1

101.1 COL Index change since 2021: 2.1

2.1 COL for all: $1,988

$1,988 COL for retired people: $1,825

$1,825 COL for married couples with kids: $2,716

$2,716 COL for single people: $1,783

Illinois

COL Index: 93.3

93.3 COL Index change since 2021: -1.1

-1.1 COL for all: $1,969

$1,969 COL for retired people: $1,831

$1,831 COL for married couples with kids: $2,680

$2,680 COL for single people: $1,734

Indiana

COL Index: 90.3

90.3 COL Index change since 2021: 0.5

0.5 COL for all: $1,910

$1,910 COL for retired people: $1,775

$1,775 COL for married couples with kids: $2,601

$2,601 COL for single people: $1,681

Iowa

COL Index: 90.1

90.1 COL Index change since 2021: -0.3

-0.3 COL for all: $1,925

$1,925 COL for retired people: $1,785

$1,785 COL for married couples with kids: $2,622

$2,622 COL for single people: $1,700

Kansas

COL Index: 87.3

87.3 COL Index change since 2021: 0.5

0.5 COL for all: $1,881

$1,881 COL for retired people: $1,762

$1,762 COL for married couples with kids: $2,557

$2,557 COL for single people: $1,637

Kentucky

COL Index: 92.6

92.6 COL Index change since 2021: -1.9

-1.9 COL for all: $1,960

$1,960 COL for retired people: $1,837

$1,837 COL for married couples with kids: $2,665

$2,665 COL for single people: $1,717

Louisiana

COL Index: 92.1

92.1 COL Index change since 2021: -1.1

-1.1 COL for all: $1,854

$1,854 COL for retired people: $1,718

$1,718 COL for married couples with kids: $2,527

$2,527 COL for single people: $1,642

Maine

COL Index: 111.3

111.3 COL Index change since 2021: -5.3

-5.3 COL for all: $2,192

$2,192 COL for retired people: $2,043

$2,043 COL for married couples with kids: $2,978

$2,978 COL for single people: $1,937

Maryland

COL Index: 116.2

116.2 COL Index change since 2021: -8.2

-8.2 COL for all: $2,102

$2,102 COL for retired people: $1,943

$1,943 COL for married couples with kids: $2,863

$2,863 COL for single people: $1,854

Massachusetts

COL Index: 144.3

144.3 COL Index change since 2021: 11.1

11.1 COL for all: $2,419

$2,419 COL for retired people: $2,264

$2,264 COL for married couples with kids: $3,276

$3,276 COL for single people: $2,115

Michigan

COL Index: 91.8

91.8 COL Index change since 2021: -0.1

-0.1 COL for all: $1,930

$1,930 COL for retired people: $1,778

$1,778 COL for married couples with kids: $2,631

$2,631 COL for single people: $1,709

Minnesota

COL Index: 94.8

94.8 COL Index change since 2021: -6.8

-6.8 COL for all: $2,002

$2,002 COL for retired people: $1,875

$1,875 COL for married couples with kids: $2,721

$2,721 COL for single people: $1,746

Mississippi

COL Index: 88.3

88.3 COL Index change since 2021: 3.7

3.7 COL for all: $1,890

$1,890 COL for retired people: $1,770

$1,770 COL for married couples with kids: $2,569

$2,569 COL for single people: $1,650

Missouri

COL Index: 88.5

88.5 COL Index change since 2021: -1.9

-1.9 COL for all: $1,837

$1,837 COL for retired people: $1,713

$1,713 COL for married couples with kids: $2,498

$2,498 COL for single people: $1,597

Montana

COL Index: 94.6

94.6 COL Index change since 2021: -5.4

-5.4 COL for all: $2,027

$2,027 COL for retired people: $1,886

$1,886 COL for married couples with kids: $2,762

$2,762 COL for single people: $1,803

Nebraska

COL Index: 93.4

93.4 COL Index change since 2021: -0.5

-0.5 COL for all: $1,951

$1,951 COL for retired people: $1,819

$1,819 COL for married couples with kids: $2,654

$2,654 COL for single people: $1,714

Nevada

COL Index: 102.7

102.7 COL Index change since 2021: -3.7

-3.7 COL for all: $2,103

$2,103 COL for retired people: $1,909

$1,909 COL for married couples with kids: $2,875

$2,875 COL for single people: $1,894

New Hampshire

COL Index: 113.6

113.6 COL Index change since 2021: 5.0

5.0 COL for all: $2,124

$2,124 COL for retired people: $1,958

$1,958 COL for married couples with kids: $2,890

$2,890 COL for single people: $1,894

New Jersey

COL Index: 113.7

113.7 COL Index change since 2021: -1.0

-1.0 COL for all: $2,092

$2,092 COL for retired people: $1,939

$1,939 COL for married couples with kids: $2,849

$2,849 COL for single people: $1,852

New Mexico

COL Index: 93.6

93.6 COL Index change since 2021: 2.7

2.7 COL for all: $1,894

$1,894 COL for retired people: $1,771

$1,771 COL for married couples with kids: $2,576

$2,576 COL for single people: $1,662

New York

COL Index: 123.1

123.1 COL Index change since 2021: -21.9

-21.9 COL for all: $2,122

$2,122 COL for retired people: $1,963

$1,963 COL for married couples with kids: $2,889

$2,889 COL for single people: $1,883

North Carolina

COL Index: 98.5

98.5 COL Index change since 2021: 1.6

1.6 COL for all: $1,998

$1,998 COL for retired people: $1,868

$1,868 COL for married couples with kids: $2,715

$2,715 COL for single people: $1,750

North Dakota

COL Index: 92.8

92.8 COL Index change since 2021: -5.0

-5.0 COL for all: $1,954

$1,954 COL for retired people: $1,832

$1,832 COL for married couples with kids: $2,665

$2,665 COL for single people: $1,723

Ohio

COL Index: 94.0

94.0 COL Index change since 2021: 2.4

2.4 COL for all: $1,957

$1,957 COL for retired people: $1,812

$1,812 COL for married couples with kids: $2,665

$2,665 COL for single people: $1,722

Oklahoma

COL Index: 86.4

86.4 COL Index change since 2021: -1.5

-1.5 COL for all: $1,881

$1,881 COL for retired people: $1,753

$1,753 COL for married couples with kids: $2,559

$2,559 COL for single people: $1,644

Oregon

COL Index: 114.1

114.1 COL Index change since 2021: -17.5

-17.5 COL for all: $2,191

$2,191 COL for retired people: $2,022

$2,022 COL for married couples with kids: $2,991

$2,991 COL for single people: $1,965

Pennsylvania

COL Index: 95.6

95.6 COL Index change since 2021: -8.7

-8.7 COL for all: $1,996

$1,996 COL for retired people: $1,822

$1,822 COL for married couples with kids: $2,725

$2,725 COL for single people: $1,786

Rhode Island

COL Index: 113.4

113.4 COL Index change since 2021: -4.8

-4.8 COL for all: $2,204

$2,204 COL for retired people: $2,054

$2,054 COL for married couples with kids: $2,987

$2,987 COL for single people: $1,915

South Carolina

COL Index: 97.6

97.6 COL Index change since 2021: 3.4

3.4 COL for all: $1,983

$1,983 COL for retired people: $1,835

$1,835 COL for married couples with kids: $2,699

$2,699 COL for single people: $1,739

South Dakota

COL Index: 93.4

93.4 COL Index change since 2021: -5.4

-5.4 COL for all: $1,959

$1,959 COL for retired people: $1,818

$1,818 COL for married couples with kids: $2,669

$2,669 COL for single people: $1,739

Tennessee

COL Index: 90.3

90.3 COL Index change since 2021: 1.8

1.8 COL for all: $1,833

$1,833 COL for retired people: $1,699

$1,699 COL for married couples with kids: $2,497

$2,497 COL for single people: $1,608

Texas

COL Index: 92.4

92.4 COL Index change since 2021: 0.1

0.1 COL for all: $1,936

$1,936 COL for retired people: $1,801

$1,801 COL for married couples with kids: $2,633

$2,633 COL for single people: $1,696

Utah

COL Index: 102.9

102.9 COL Index change since 2021: 5.0

5.0 COL for all: $1,925

$1,925 COL for retired people: $1,768

$1,768 COL for married couples with kids: $2,626

$2,626 COL for single people: $1,710

Vermont

COL Index: 114.7

114.7 COL Index change since 2021: -1.6

-1.6 COL for all: $2,144

$2,144 COL for retired people: $2,002

$2,002 COL for married couples with kids: $2,912

$2,912 COL for single people: $1,872

Virginia

COL Index: 101.3

101.3 COL Index change since 2021: -0.2

-0.2 COL for all: $1,981

$1,981 COL for retired people: $1,849

$1,849 COL for married couples with kids: $2,693

$2,693 COL for single people: $1,732

Washington

COL Index: 115.1

115.1 COL Index change since 2021: 3.8

3.8 COL for all: $2,264

$2,264 COL for retired people: $2,091

$2,091 COL married couples with kids: $3,088

$3,088 COL for single people: $2,036

West Virginia

COL Index: 83.8

83.8 COL Index change since 2021: -9.3

-9.3 COL for all: $1,940

$1,940 COL for retired people: $1,812

$1,812 COL for married couples with kids: $2,639

$2,639 COL for single people: $1,696

Wisconsin

COL Index: 97.0

97.0 COL Index change since 2021: 0.1

0.1 COL for all: $1,994

$1,994 COL for retired people: $1,877

$1,877 COL for married couples with kids: $2,706

$2,706 COL for single people: $1,735

Wyoming

COL Index: 95.1

95.1 COL Index change since 2021: -0.6

-0.6 COL for all: $1,916

$1,916 COL for retired people: $1,804

$1,804 COL for married couples with kids: $2,604

$2,604 COL for single people: $1,665

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s cost-of-living indexes sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each quarter from Q1 2021 to Q1 2024. The average monthly expenditure cost was calculated using the national average expenditure costs for different groups of people, including all residents, retired residents, married couples with kids, single residents and residents born between 1981 and 1997, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The difference in average costs and overall indexes were recorded and sorted to find the cost of living in every state since President Biden took office. All data was collected and is current as of July 19, 2024.

