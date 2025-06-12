The Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Homeowners in 10 of the nation’s largest cities need to earn at least $191,000 annually to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. While nine of these cities are based on the West Coast and the Hawaii-Pacific Islands — not unusual given each region’s high cost of living — Americans might not be able to guess which East Coast city requires making more than $217,000 to live comfortably.

To determine the income needed to live comfortably in America’s 50 largest cities, GOBankingRates identified the 100 largest U.S. cities by their total population, households and household median income. We kept the top 50 cities for this article with comfortable incomes calculated for homeowners and renters in each city. The average mortgage was calculated using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. For renters, the total cost of living was calculated using the average rental cost and average expenditure cost. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule, the total cost of living was doubled to determine the income needed to live comfortably for a homeowner and renter.

Key Findings

Irvine, California, ranked first place for the highest comfortable income for homeowners ($326,645) and renters ($130,943) in the nation. The Southern California city’s median household income is $129,647, which needs to be more than double the amount for homeowners to live comfortably.

Nine of the top 10 cities with the highest comfortable incomes for homeowners are based on the West Coast and the Hawaii-Pacific Islands with one on the East Coast. Irvine aside, these remaining nine include Fremont, California (#2), San Jose, California (#3), San Francisco (#4), Honolulu (#5), San Diego (#6), Arlington, Virginia (#7), Los Angeles (#8), Anaheim, California (#9) and Seattle, Washington (#10).

California swept the top 50, with 15 cities where homeowners and renters need to earn six figures for a comfortable lifestyle. These cities include Irvine (#1), Fremont (#2), San Jose (#3), San Francisco (#4), San Diego (#6), Los Angeles (#8), Anaheim (#9), Long Beach (#12), Chula Vista (#14), Santa Ana (#15), Santa Clarita (#17), Oakland (#18), Riverside (#22), Sacramento (#31) and Stockton (#38).

None of the top 50 cities had a median household income higher than the comfortable income needed for homeowners. However, 10 cities have median household incomes that are higher than the comfortable incomes needed for renters. They include Fremont (#2), San Jose (#3), Arlington (#7), Scottsdale, Arizona (#13), Gilbert, Arizona (#24), Portland, Oregon (#25), Austin, Texas (#28), Chandler, Arizona (#29), Plano, Texas (#32) and Anchorage, Alaska (#34).

In order of highest comfortable income needed for a homeowner, here’s what it costs to live comfortably in America’s 50 largest cities.

1. Irvine, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $326,645

$326,645 Comfortable income needed for renters: $130,943

$130,943 Household median income: $129,647

$129,647 Monthly mortgage cost: $11,461

$11,461 Monthly rent cost: $3,306

2. Fremont, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $304,047

$304,047 Comfortable income needed for renters: $129,981

$129,981 Household median income: $176,350

$176,350 Monthly mortgage cost: $10,290

$10,290 Monthly rent cost: $3,038

3. San Jose, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $294,384

$294,384 Comfortable income needed for renters: $137,427

$137,427 Household median income: $141,565

$141,565 Monthly mortgage cost: $9,790

$9,790 Monthly rent cost: $3,250

4. San Francisco

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $269,118

$269,118 Comfortable income needed for renters: $145,399

$145,399 Household median income: $141,446

$141,446 Monthly mortgage cost: $8,638

$8,638 Monthly rent cost: $3,483

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $245,515

$245,515 Comfortable income needed for renters: $128,131

$128,131 Household median income: $85,428

$85,428 Monthly mortgage cost: $7,527

$7,527 Monthly rent cost: $2,636

6. San Diego

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $221,177

$221,177 Comfortable income needed for renters: $127,425

$127,425 Household median income: $104,321

$104,321 Monthly mortgage cost: $7,003

$7,003 Monthly rent cost: $3,096

7. Arlington, Virginia

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $217,567

$217,567 Comfortable income needed for renters: $118,896

$118,896 Household median income: $140,160

$140,160 Monthly mortgage cost: $6,777

$6,777 Monthly rent cost: $2,665

8. Los Angeles

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $207,481

$207,481 Comfortable income needed for renters: $125,385

$125,385 Household median income: $80,366

$80,366 Monthly mortgage cost: $6,264

$6,264 Monthly rent cost: $2,844

9. Anaheim, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $191,853

$191,853 Comfortable income needed for renters: $117,897

$117,897 Household median income: $90,583

$90,583 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,826

$5,826 Monthly rent cost: $2,744

10. Seattle

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $191,588

$191,588 Comfortable income needed for renters: $105,801

$105,801 Household median income: $121,984

$121,984 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,819

$5,819 Monthly rent cost: $2,244

11. New York City

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $190,584

$190,584 Comfortable income needed for renters: $159,715

$159,715 Household median income: $79,713

$79,713 Monthly mortgage cost: $4,996

$4,996 Monthly rent cost: $3,710

12. Long Beach, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $189,107

$189,107 Comfortable income needed for renters: $112,417

$112,417 Household median income: $83,969

$83,969 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,554

$5,554 Monthly rent cost: $2,359

13. Scottsdale, Arizona

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $186,055

$186,055 Comfortable income needed for renters: $103,750

$103,750 Household median income: $107,372

$107,372 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,662

$5,662 Monthly rent cost: $2,233

14. Chula Vista, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $183,107

$183,107 Comfortable income needed for renters: $129,258

$129,258 Household median income: $105,173

$105,173 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,383

$5,383 Monthly rent cost: $3,139

15. Santa Ana, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $182,499

$182,499 Comfortable income needed for renters: $120,046

$120,046 Household median income: $88,354

$88,354 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,466

$5,466 Monthly rent cost: $2,864

16. Boston

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $181,360

$181,360 Comfortable income needed for renters: $135,522

$135,522 Household median income: $94,755

$94,755 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,210

$5,210 Monthly rent cost: $3,300

17. Santa Clarita, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $176,330

$176,330 Comfortable income needed for renters: $120,771

$120,771 Household median income: $119,926

$119,926 Monthly mortgage cost: $5,144

$5,144 Monthly rent cost: $2,829

18. Oakland, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $176,119

$176,119 Comfortable income needed for renters: $116,308

$116,308 Household median income: $97,369

$97,369 Monthly mortgage cost: $4,987

$4,987 Monthly rent cost: $2,495

19. Washington, D.C.

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $168,419

$168,419 Comfortable income needed for renters: $118,491

$118,491 Household median income: $106,287

$106,287 Monthly mortgage cost: $4,632

$4,632 Monthly rent cost: $2,552

20. Jersey City, New Jersey

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $154,028

$154,028 Comfortable income needed for renters: $136,112

$136,112 Household median income: $94,813

$94,813 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,982

$3,982 Monthly rent cost: $3,236

21. Miami, Florida

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $151,340

$151,340 Comfortable income needed for renters: $130,580

$130,580 Household median income: $59,390

$59,390 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,976

$3,976 Monthly rent cost: $3,111

22. Riverside, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $149,396

$149,396 Comfortable income needed for renters: $113,746

$113,746 Household median income: $88,575

$88,575 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,955

$3,955 Monthly rent cost: $2,469

23. Denver, Colorado

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $137,113

$137,113 Comfortable income needed for renters: $96,448

$96,448 Household median income: $91,681

$91,681 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,615

$3,615 Monthly rent cost: $1,920

24. Gilbert, Arizona

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $134,227

$134,227 Comfortable income needed for renters: $102,174

$102,174 Household median income: $121,351

$121,351 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,483

$3,483 Monthly rent cost: $2,147

25. Portland, Oregon

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $132,502

$132,502 Comfortable income needed for renters: $93,730

$93,730 Household median income: $88,792

$88,792 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,379

$3,379 Monthly rent cost: $1,763

26. Reno, Nevada

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $130,771

$130,771 Comfortable income needed for renters: $94,008

$94,008 Household median income: $78,448

$78,448 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,459

$3,459 Monthly rent cost: $1,927

27. Newark, New Jersey

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $130,307

$130,307 Comfortable income needed for renters: $111,497

$111,497 Household median income: $48,416

$48,416 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,999

$2,999 Monthly rent cost: $2,215

28. Austin, Texas

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $128,812

$128,812 Comfortable income needed for renters: $88,894

$88,894 Household median income: $91,461

$91,461 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,341

$3,341 Monthly rent cost: $1,678

29. Chandler, Arizona

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $127,764

$127,764 Comfortable income needed for renters: $97,589

$97,589 Household median income: $103,691

$103,691 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,244

$3,244 Monthly rent cost: $1,986

30. Henderson, Nevada

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $125,550

$125,550 Comfortable income needed for renters: $96,462

$96,462 Household median income: $88,654

$88,654 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,066

$3,066 Monthly rent cost: $1,854

31. Sacramento, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $124,467

$124,467 Comfortable income needed for renters: $105,215

$105,215 Household median income: $83,753

$83,753 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,958

$2,958 Monthly rent cost: $2,156

32. Plano, Texas

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $124,171

$124,171 Comfortable income needed for renters: $90,167

$90,167 Household median income: $108,649

$108,649 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,168

$3,168 Monthly rent cost: $1,751

33. Aurora, Colorado

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $123,694

$123,694 Comfortable income needed for renters: $94,530

$94,530 Household median income: $84,320

$84,320 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,031

$3,031 Monthly rent cost: $1,816

34. Anchorage, Alaska

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $119,409

$119,409 Comfortable income needed for renters: $95,527

$95,527 Household median income: $98,152

$98,152 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,592

$2,592 Monthly rent cost: $1,597

35. Las Vegas

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $118,378

$118,378 Comfortable income needed for renters: $95,488

$95,488 Household median income: $70,723

$70,723 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,735

$2,735 Monthly rent cost: $1,781

36. Boise, Idaho

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $117,543

$117,543 Comfortable income needed for renters: $88,743

$88,743 Household median income: $81,308

$81,308 Monthly mortgage cost: $3,009

$3,009 Monthly rent cost: $1,809

37. Atlanta

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $117,501

$117,501 Comfortable income needed for renters: $97,646

$97,646 Household median income: $81,938

$81,938 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,720

$2,720 Monthly rent cost: $1,893

38. Stockton, California

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $117,041

$117,041 Comfortable income needed for renters: $102,180

$102,180 Household median income: $76,851

$76,851 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,677

$2,677 Monthly rent cost: $2,057

39. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $114,841

$114,841 Comfortable income needed for renters: $93,989

$93,989 Household median income: $75,197

$75,197 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,730

$2,730 Monthly rent cost: $1,862

40. Mesa, Arizona

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $114,719

$114,719 Comfortable income needed for renters: $89,150

$89,150 Household median income: $78,779

$78,779 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,704

$2,704 Monthly rent cost: $1,639

41. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $113,262

$113,262 Comfortable income needed for renters: $89,703

$89,703 Household median income: $83,198

$83,198 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,794

$2,794 Monthly rent cost: $1,812

42. Madison, Wisconsin

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $113,051

$113,051 Comfortable income needed for renters: $84,995

$84,995 Household median income: $76,983

$76,983 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,727

$2,727 Monthly rent cost: $1,558

43. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $112,487

$112,487 Comfortable income needed for renters: $98,106

$98,106 Household median income: $76,772

$76,772 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,485

$2,485 Monthly rent cost: $1,886

44. Raleigh, North Carolina

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $111,817

$111,817 Comfortable income needed for renters: $87,242

$87,242 Household median income: $82,424

$82,424 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,692

$2,692 Monthly rent cost: $1,668

45. Phoenix

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $110,665

$110,665 Comfortable income needed for renters: $89,925

$89,925 Household median income: $77,041

$77,041 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,559

$2,559 Monthly rent cost: $1,695

46. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $110,636

$110,636 Comfortable income needed for renters: $96,478

$96,478 Household median income: $90,685

$90,685 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,517

$2,517 Monthly rent cost: $1,927

47. Chesapeake, Virginia

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $110,620

$110,620 Comfortable income needed for renters: $97,285

$97,285 Household median income: $94,189

$94,189 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,514

$2,514 Monthly rent cost: $1,959

48. Orlando, Florida

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $109,396

$109,396 Comfortable income needed for renters: $98,885

$98,885 Household median income: $69,268

$69,268 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,420

$2,420 Monthly rent cost: $1,982

49. Glendale, Arizona

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $108,285

$108,285 Comfortable income needed for renters: $87,573

$87,573 Household median income: $70,139

$70,139 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,504

$2,504 Monthly rent cost: $1,641

50. Tampa, Florida

Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $107,297

$107,297 Comfortable income needed for renters: $104,234

$104,234 Household median income: $71,302

$71,302 Monthly mortgage cost: $2,340

$2,340 Monthly rent cost: $2,213

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 100 US cities to find the income needed to live comfortably in each location. First, the largest 100 cities were identified along with their total population, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent (5/22/25) national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living for a homeowner can be calculated. The average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index for April 2025 and using the average rent cost as well as the average expenditure cost, the total cost of living for a renter can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that says that needs should not exceed 50% of total household income so taking the total cost of living and doubling it will give the income needed to live comfortably for a homeowner and renter. The cities were sorted to show the highest comfortable income needed for a homeowner. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 28th, 2025.

