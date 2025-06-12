Personal Finance

The Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Largest Cities

June 12, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Homeowners in 10 of the nation’s largest cities need to earn at least $191,000 annually to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle. While nine of these cities are based on the West Coast and the Hawaii-Pacific Islands — not unusual given each region’s high cost of living — Americans might not be able to guess which East Coast city requires making more than $217,000 to live comfortably.

Discover More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Check Out: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

To determine the income needed to live comfortably in America’s 50 largest cities, GOBankingRates identified the 100 largest U.S. cities by their total population, households and household median income. We kept the top 50 cities for this article with comfortable incomes calculated for homeowners and renters in each city. The average mortgage was calculated using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate. For renters, the total cost of living was calculated using the average rental cost and average expenditure cost. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule, the total cost of living was doubled to determine the income needed to live comfortably for a homeowner and renter. 

Irvine California business district

Key Findings

  • Irvine, California, ranked first place for the highest comfortable income for homeowners ($326,645) and renters ($130,943) in the nation. The Southern California city’s median household income is $129,647, which needs to be more than double the amount for homeowners to live comfortably.
  • Nine of the top 10 cities with the highest comfortable incomes for homeowners are based on the West Coast and the Hawaii-Pacific Islands with one on the East Coast. Irvine aside, these remaining nine include Fremont, California (#2), San Jose, California (#3), San Francisco (#4), Honolulu (#5), San Diego (#6), Arlington, Virginia (#7), Los Angeles (#8), Anaheim, California (#9) and Seattle, Washington (#10).
  • California swept the top 50, with 15 cities where homeowners and renters need to earn six figures for a comfortable lifestyle. These cities include Irvine (#1), Fremont (#2), San Jose (#3), San Francisco (#4), San Diego (#6), Los Angeles (#8), Anaheim (#9), Long Beach (#12), Chula Vista (#14), Santa Ana (#15), Santa Clarita (#17), Oakland (#18), Riverside (#22), Sacramento (#31) and Stockton (#38).
  • None of the top 50 cities had a median household income higher than the comfortable income needed for homeowners. However, 10 cities have median household incomes that are higher than the comfortable incomes needed for renters. They include Fremont (#2), San Jose (#3), Arlington (#7), Scottsdale, Arizona (#13), Gilbert, Arizona (#24), Portland, Oregon (#25), Austin, Texas (#28), Chandler, Arizona (#29), Plano, Texas (#32) and Anchorage, Alaska (#34).

In order of highest comfortable income needed for a homeowner, here’s what it costs to live comfortably in America’s 50 largest cities.

Find Out: Here’s the Minimum Net Worth To Be Considered Upper Class in Your 50s

View Next: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

View of the Irvine Business Complex Skyline with a blue sky with clouds in the background and the 405 Freeway in the foreground.

1. Irvine, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $326,645
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $130,943
  • Household median income: $129,647
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $11,461
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,306

Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

view of the bay area from Mission Peak, Fremont

2. Fremont, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $304,047
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $129,981
  • Household median income: $176,350
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $10,290
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,038
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

3. San Jose, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $294,384
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $137,427
  • Household median income: $141,565
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $9,790
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,250
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

4. San Francisco

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $269,118
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $145,399
  • Household median income: $141,446
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $8,638
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,483
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $245,515
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $128,131
  • Household median income: $85,428
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $7,527
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,636
Aerial view of the coastal community of La Jolla, California approximately 10 miles north of downtown San Diego shot via helicopter from an altitude of about 300 feet over the Pacific Ocean.

6. San Diego

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $221,177
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $127,425
  • Household median income: $104,321
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $7,003
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,096

Explore Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

kayakers in Potomac River in Arlington Virginia

7. Arlington, Virginia

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $217,567
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $118,896
  • Household median income: $140,160
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $6,777
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,665
Morning commute into Los Angeles at sunrise stock photo

8. Los Angeles

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $207,481
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $125,385
  • Household median income: $80,366
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $6,264
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,844
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

9. Anaheim, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $191,853
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $117,897
  • Household median income: $90,583
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,826
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,744
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

10. Seattle

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $191,588
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $105,801
  • Household median income: $121,984
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,819
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,244
Lower Manhattan skyline seen from Battery Park.

11. New York City

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $190,584
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $159,715
  • Household median income: $79,713
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $4,996
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,710

Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Long Beach beach house, Naples - Long Beach, California, Naples Island, patio set, patio furniture, outdoors furniture.

12. Long Beach, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $189,107
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $112,417
  • Household median income: $83,969 
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,554
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,359
Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

13. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $186,055
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $103,750
  • Household median income: $107,372
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,662
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,233
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

14. Chula Vista, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $183,107
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $129,258
  • Household median income: $105,173
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,383
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,139
Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

15. Santa Ana, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $182,499
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $120,046
  • Household median income: $88,354
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,466
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,864
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

16. Boston

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $181,360
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $135,522
  • Household median income: $94,755
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,210
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,300

Read More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

17. Santa Clarita, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $176,330
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $120,771
  • Household median income: $119,926
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $5,144
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,829
A long-range shot of the Oakland skyline from the banks of Lake Merritt.

18. Oakland, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $176,119
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $116,308
  • Household median income: $97,369
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $4,987
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,495
Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

19. Washington, D.C.

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $168,419
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $118,491
  • Household median income: $106,287
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $4,632
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,552
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

20. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $154,028
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $136,112
  • Household median income: $94,813
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,982
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,236
Miami Florida iStock

21. Miami, Florida

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $151,340
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $130,580
  • Household median income: $59,390
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,976
  • Monthly rent cost: $3,111

Trending Now: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

22. Riverside, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $149,396
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $113,746
  • Household median income: $88,575
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,955
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,469
Denver, Colorado, USA downtown cityscape in Civic Center park at dusk.

23. Denver, Colorado

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $137,113
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $96,448
  • Household median income: $91,681
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,615
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,920
Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

24. Gilbert, Arizona

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $134,227
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $102,174
  • Household median income: $121,351 
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,483
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,147
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

25. Portland, Oregon

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $132,502
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $93,730
  • Household median income: $88,792
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,379
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,763
Reno, USA - May 31, 2016: Reno, known as The Biggest Little City in the World, is famous for it's casinos, and is the birthplace of the gaming corporation Harrah's Entertainment.

26. Reno, Nevada

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $130,771
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $94,008
  • Household median income: $78,448
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,459
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,927

See Next: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

27. Newark, New Jersey

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $130,307
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $111,497
  • Household median income: $48,416
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,999
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,215
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

28. Austin, Texas

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $128,812
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $88,894
  • Household median income: $91,461
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,341
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,678
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

29. Chandler, Arizona

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $127,764
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $97,589
  • Household median income: $103,691
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,244
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,986
Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.

30. Henderson, Nevada

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $125,550
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $96,462
  • Household median income: $88,654
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,066
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,854
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

31. Sacramento, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $124,467
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $105,215
  • Household median income: $83,753
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,958
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,156

Find Out: Mark Cuban Tells Americans To Stock Up on Consumables as Trump’s Tariffs Hit — Here’s What To Buy

Plano Texas.

32. Plano, Texas

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $124,171
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $90,167
  • Household median income: $108,649
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,168
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,751
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

33. Aurora, Colorado

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $123,694
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $94,530
  • Household median income: $84,320
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,031
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,816
Anchorage Alaska

34. Anchorage, Alaska

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $119,409
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $95,527
  • Household median income: $98,152
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,592
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,597
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

35. Las Vegas

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $118,378
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $95,488
  • Household median income: $70,723
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,735
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,781
Boise, Idaho USA: November 24, 2017 - View of an Idaho college football field and city skyline.

36. Boise, Idaho

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $117,543
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $88,743
  • Household median income: $81,308
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,009
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,809

Discover Next: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

37. Atlanta

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $117,501
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $97,646
  • Household median income: $81,938
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,720
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,893
Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

38. Stockton, California

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $117,041
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $102,180
  • Household median income: $76,851
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,677
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,057
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

39. Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $114,841
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $93,989
  • Household median income: $75,197
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,730
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,862
Mesa is a city in Maricopa County, in the U.

40. Mesa, Arizona

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $114,719
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $89,150
  • Household median income: $78,779
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,704
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,639
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

41. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $113,262
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $89,703
  • Household median income: $83,198
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,794
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,812

Learn More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Madison is the capital of the U.

42. Madison, Wisconsin

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $113,051
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $84,995
  • Household median income: $76,983
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,727
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,558
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - March 06, 2020: Las Vegas skyline with Nellis Air Force Base in the foreground.

43. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $112,487
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $98,106
  • Household median income: $76,772
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,485
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,886
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

44. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $111,817
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $87,242
  • Household median income: $82,424
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,692
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,668
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

45. Phoenix

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $110,665
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $89,925
  • Household median income: $77,041
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,559
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,695

46. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $110,636
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $96,478
  • Household median income: $90,685
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,517
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,927

That’s Interesting: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Boats exiting the Great Bridge Locks.

47. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $110,620
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $97,285
  • Household median income: $94,189
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,514
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,959
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

48. Orlando, Florida

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $109,396
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $98,885
  • Household median income: $69,268
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,420
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,982
Drone shot of residential streets built around an artificial lake in the Arrowhead Ranch neighborhood of Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona.

49. Glendale, Arizona

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $108,285
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $87,573
  • Household median income: $70,139
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,504
  • Monthly rent cost: $1,641
Tampa downtown, Florida, USA.

50. Tampa, Florida

  • Comfortable income needed for homeowners: $107,297
  • Comfortable income needed for renters: $104,234
  • Household median income: $71,302
  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,340
  • Monthly rent cost: $2,213

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest 100 US cities to find the income needed to live comfortably in each location. First, the largest 100 cities were identified along with their total population, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The average single family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for April 2025. Using the average single family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent (5/22/25) national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living for a homeowner can be calculated. The average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index for April 2025 and using the average rent cost as well as the average expenditure cost, the total cost of living for a renter can be calculated. Using the 50/30/20 finance rule that says that needs should not exceed 50% of total household income so taking the total cost of living and doubling it will give the income needed to live comfortably for a homeowner and renter. The cities were sorted to show the highest comfortable income needed for a homeowner. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 28th, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost of Living Comfortably in America’s 50 Largest Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.