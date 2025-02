Cost of Living in the 41 States That Don’t Tax Social Security

GOBankingRates recently broke down the 41 states in America that will not tax Social Security benefits for recipients in 2025. Currently, nine states will enter the new year still taxing benefits: Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

If you’re one of the approximately 68 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits each month and are looking for a state in which to settle down for your golden years, you might be better served by living in one of the 41 states that won’t tax your benefits.

Before you do that, though, it pays to know the cost of living of each of those 41 states. GOBankingRates has everything you need to know before you make your decision.

Alabama

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,524

$28,524 Annual housing cost: $8,114

$8,114 Annual utilities cost: $4,266

$4,266 Annual groceries cost: $4,658

$4,658 Annual healthcare cost: $6,575

Alaska

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $49,916

$49,916 Annual housing cost: $14,124

$14,124 Annual utilities cost: $6,307

$6,307 Annual groceries cost: $6,068

$6,068 Annual healthcare cost: $11,544

Arizona

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $41,475

$41,475 Annual housing cost: $15,024

$15,024 Annual utilities cost: $4,283

$4,283 Annual groceries cost: $4,893

$4,893 Annual healthcare cost: $7,057

Arkansas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,755

$28,755 Annual housing cost: $8,757

$8,757 Annual utilities cost: $3,842

$3,842 Annual groceries cost: $4,557

$4,557 Annual healthcare cost: $6,650

California

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,422

$61,422 Annual housing cost: $24,518

$24,518 Annual utilities cost: $5,752

$5,752 Annual groceries cost: $5,387

$5,387 Annual healthcare cost: $7,970

Delaware

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,924

$35,924 Annual housing cost: $11,341

$11,341 Annual utilities cost: $4,147

$4,147 Annual groceries cost: $4,888

$4,888 Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

Florida

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,196

$37,196 Annual housing cost: $12,674

$12,674 Annual utilities cost: $4,486

$4,486 Annual groceries cost: $5,022

$5,022 Annual healthcare cost: $7,585

Georgia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,374

$30,374 Annual housing cost: $9,319

$9,319 Annual utilities cost: $3,982

$3,982 Annual groceries cost: $4,687

$4,687 Annual healthcare cost: $7,532

Hawaii

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $85,243

$85,243 Annual housing cost: $36,619

$36,619 Annual utilities cost: $7,472

$7,472 Annual groceries cost: $5,953

$5,953 Annual healthcare cost: $9,199

Idaho

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,040

$36,040 Annual housing cost: $11,797

$11,797 Annual utilities cost: $3,321

$3,321 Annual groceries cost: $4,965

$4,965 Annual healthcare cost: $7,352

Illinois

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,530

$31,530 Annual housing cost: $9,611

$9,611 Annual utilities cost: $4,151

$4,151 Annual groceries cost: $4,687

$4,687 Annual healthcare cost: $7,532

Indiana

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,796

$29,796 Annual housing cost: $9,096

$9,096 Annual utilities cost: $3,829

$3,829 Annual groceries cost: $4,682

$4,682 Annual healthcare cost: $7,336

Iowa

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,680

$29,680 Annual housing cost: $8,780

$8,780 Annual utilities cost: $3,961

$3,961 Annual groceries cost: $4,639

$4,639 Annual healthcare cost: $7,261

Kansas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,061

$28,061 Annual housing cost: $8,711

$8,711 Annual utilities cost: $4,075

$4,075 Annual groceries cost: $4,586

$4,586 Annual healthcare cost: $7,434

Kentucky

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,126

$31,126 Annual housing cost: $9,143

$9,143 Annual utilities cost: $3,690

$3,690 Annual groceries cost: $4,783

$4,783 Annual healthcare cost: $8,053

Louisiana

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,836

$30,836 Annual housing cost: $9,891

$9,891 Annual utilities cost: $3,376

$3,376 Annual groceries cost: $4,596

$4,596 Annual healthcare cost: $7,125

Maine

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $41,937

$41,937 Annual housing cost: $14,252

$14,252 Annual utilities cost: $4,698

$4,698 Annual groceries cost: $4,831

$4,831 Annual healthcare cost: $8,663

Maryland

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $44,771

$44,771 Annual housing cost: $16,556

$16,556 Annual utilities cost: $4,638

$4,638 Annual groceries cost: $5,042

$5,042 Annual healthcare cost: $7,593

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,017

$61,017 Annual housing cost: $24,881

$24,881 Annual utilities cost: $6,312

$6,312 Annual groceries cost: $4,989

$4,989 Annual healthcare cost: $9,319

Michigan

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,663

$30,663 Annual housing cost: $9,003

$9,003 Annual utilities cost: $4,109

$4,109 Annual groceries cost: $4,715

$4,715 Annual healthcare cost: $6,854

Mississippi

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,639

$28,639 Annual housing cost: $8,792

$8,792 Annual utilities cost: $3,842

$3,842 Annual groceries cost: $4,610

$4,610 Annual healthcare cost: $7,593

Missouri

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,755

$28,755 Annual housing cost: $9,085

$9,085 Annual utilities cost: $4,172

$4,172 Annual groceries cost: $4,581

$4,581 Annual healthcare cost: $6,876

Nebraska

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,588

$31,588 Annual housing cost: $9,435

$9,435 Annual utilities cost: $3,834

$3,834 Annual groceries cost: $4,711

$4,711 Annual healthcare cost: $7,721

Nevada

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,965

$36,965 Annual housing cost: $12,744

$12,744 Annual utilities cost: $4,562

$4,562 Annual groceries cost: $4,989

$4,989 Annual healthcare cost: $6,831

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,268

$43,268 Annual housing cost: $13,621

$13,621 Annual utilities cost: $4,393

$4,393 Annual groceries cost: $4,778

$4,778 Annual healthcare cost: $7,804

New Jersey

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,325

$43,325 Annual housing cost: $15,854

$15,854 Annual utilities cost: $4,240

$4,240 Annual groceries cost: $4,965

$4,965 Annual healthcare cost: $7,917

New York

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $48,760

$48,760 Annual housing cost: $19,432

$19,432 Annual utilities cost: $4,333

$4,333 Annual groceries cost: $4,955

$4,955 Annual healthcare cost: $7,970

North Carolina

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,537

$34,537 Annual housing cost: $10,862

$10,862 Annual utilities cost: $4,185

$4,185 Annual groceries cost: $4,720

$4,720 Annual healthcare cost: $7,917

North Dakota

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,241

$31,241 Annual housing cost: $9,611

$9,611 Annual utilities cost: $3,533

$3,533 Annual groceries cost: $4,533

$4,533 Annual healthcare cost: $8,241

Ohio

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,935

$31,935 Annual housing cost: $9,821

$9,821 Annual utilities cost: $4,312

$4,312 Annual groceries cost: $4,754

$4,754 Annual healthcare cost: $7,133

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $27,541

$27,541 Annual housing cost: $8,056

$8,056 Annual utilities cost: $4,122

$4,122 Annual groceries cost: $4,576

$4,576 Annual healthcare cost: $7,178

Oregon

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $43,556

$43,556 Annual housing cost: $15,784

$15,784 Annual utilities cost: $3,774

$3,774 Annual groceries cost: $5,205

$5,205 Annual healthcare cost: $8,475

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $32,860

$32,860 Annual housing cost: $10,032

$10,032 Annual utilities cost: $4,384

$4,384 Annual groceries cost: $4,720

$4,720 Annual healthcare cost: $6,665

South Carolina

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $34,016

$34,016 Annual housing cost: $10,605

$10,605 Annual utilities cost: $4,710

$4,710 Annual groceries cost: $4,778

$4,778 Annual healthcare cost: $7,005

South Dakota

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,588

$31,588 Annual housing cost: $10,301

$10,301 Annual utilities cost: $3,626

$3,626 Annual groceries cost: $4,682

$4,682 Annual healthcare cost: $7,691

Tennessee

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $29,796

$29,796 Annual housing cost: $9,681

$9,681 Annual utilities cost: $3,753

$3,753 Annual groceries cost: $4,658

$4,658 Annual healthcare cost: $6,802

Texas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $31,010

$31,010 Annual housing cost: $9,599

$9,599 Annual utilities cost: $4,389

$4,389 Annual groceries cost: $4,615

$4,615 Annual healthcare cost: $7,246

Virginia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $36,156

$36,156 Annual housing cost: $12,510

$12,510 Annual utilities cost: $4,232

$4,232 Annual groceries cost: $4,792

$4,792 Annual healthcare cost: $7,691

Washington

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $44,134

$44,134 Annual housing cost: $14,872

$14,872 Annual utilities cost: $3,867

$3,867 Annual groceries cost: $5,195

$5,195 Annual healthcare cost: $8,890

West Virginia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $26,037

$26,037 Annual housing cost: $6,711

$6,711 Annual utilities cost: $4,003

$4,003 Annual groceries cost: $4,778

$4,778 Annual healthcare cost: $7,638

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $33,670

$33,670 Annual housing cost: $10,640

$10,640 Annual utilities cost: $4,147

$4,147 Annual groceries cost: $4,711

$4,711 Annual healthcare cost: $8,264

