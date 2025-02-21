The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the South

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to find the cost to live in America’s best suburbs. Most of the cheapest suburbs on the list were found in the Midwest, but the South had a few gems in the top 50 as well — led by Decatur, Georgia.

Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

If you are seeking a great suburb in the South to raise a family or just enjoy a higher quality of life, here are the top 10, ranked in order of cheapest cost of living.

Also see the 12 most affordable suburbs from the overall study of America’s best suburbs.

Decatur, Georgia

Population: 24,421

Major metro: Atlanta

Atlanta Median household income: $129,992

$129,992 Average monthly mortgage: $1,667

$1,667 Average monthly cost of living: $3,854

$3,854 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $92,485

Also See: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Discover More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Morrisville, North Carolina

Population: 29,756

Major metro: Raleigh

Raleigh Median household income: $114,075

$114,075 Average monthly mortgage: $2,813

$2,813 Average monthly cost of living: $4,775

$4,775 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $114,603

Explore More: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Plano, Texas

Population: 284,948

Major metro: Dallas

Dallas Median household income: $105,679

$105,679 Average monthly mortgage: $2,836

$2,836 Average monthly cost of living: $4,841

$4,841 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $116,186

Homewood, Alabama

Population: 27,557

Major metro: Birmingham

Birmingham Median household income: $97,366

$97,366 Average monthly mortgage: $2,849

$2,849 Average monthly cost of living: $4,915

$4,915 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $117,962

Columbia, Maryland

Population: 106,600

106,600 Major metro: Baltimore

Baltimore Median household income: $124,537

$124,537 Average monthly mortgage: $2,825

$2,825 Average monthly cost of living: $4,957

$4,957 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $118,956

Find Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Cinco Ranch, Texas

Population: 18,856

Major metro: Houston

Houston Median household income: $152,074

$152,074 Average monthly mortgage: $2,930

$2,930 Average monthly cost of living: $5,101

$5,101 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $122,421

Tega Cay, South Carolina

Population: 12,816

Major metro: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Median household income: $140,172

$140,172 Average monthly mortgage: $3,243

$3,243 Average monthly cost of living: $5,320

$5,320 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $127,672

Cary, North Carolina

Population: 174,880

Major metro: Raleigh

Raleigh Median household income: $125,317

$125,317 Average monthly mortgage: $3,463

$3,463 Average monthly cost of living: $5,426

$5,426 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $130,213

Read More: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Westchase, Florida

Population: 24,891

Major metro: Tampa

Tampa Median household income: $114,434

$114,434 Average monthly mortgage: $3,286

$3,286 Average monthly cost of living: $5,504

$5,504 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $132,107

Coppell, Texas

Population: 42,513

Major metro: Dallas

Dallas Median household income: $143,817

$143,817 Average monthly mortgage: $3,442

$3,442 Average monthly cost of living: $5,576

$5,576 Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $133,816

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the household salary needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. First, GOBankingRates found the best 120 suburbs according to Niche.com’s 2024 Best Suburbs in America. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average single-family home value from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living can be doubled in order to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. In order to qualify for this study, the suburbs had to have all data available. The suburbs were then sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 12, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the South

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.