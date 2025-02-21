The Cost To Live Comfortably in the Best Suburbs in the South

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to find the cost to live in America’s best suburbs. Most of the cheapest suburbs on the list were found in the Midwest, but the South had a few gems in the top 50 as well — led by Decatur, Georgia.
If you are seeking a great suburb in the South to raise a family or just enjoy a higher quality of life, here are the top 10, ranked in order of cheapest cost of living.
Decatur, Georgia
- Population: 24,421
- Major metro: Atlanta
- Median household income: $129,992
- Average monthly mortgage: $1,667
- Average monthly cost of living: $3,854
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $92,485
Morrisville, North Carolina
- Population: 29,756
- Major metro: Raleigh
- Median household income: $114,075
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,813
- Average monthly cost of living: $4,775
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $114,603
Plano, Texas
- Population: 284,948
- Major metro: Dallas
- Median household income: $105,679
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,836
- Average monthly cost of living: $4,841
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $116,186
Homewood, Alabama
- Population: 27,557
- Major metro: Birmingham
- Median household income: $97,366
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,849
- Average monthly cost of living: $4,915
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $117,962
Columbia, Maryland
- Population: 106,600
- Major metro: Baltimore
- Median household income: $124,537
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,825
- Average monthly cost of living: $4,957
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $118,956
Cinco Ranch, Texas
- Population: 18,856
- Major metro: Houston
- Median household income: $152,074
- Average monthly mortgage: $2,930
- Average monthly cost of living: $5,101
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $122,421
Tega Cay, South Carolina
- Population: 12,816
- Major metro: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $140,172
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,243
- Average monthly cost of living: $5,320
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $127,672
Cary, North Carolina
- Population: 174,880
- Major metro: Raleigh
- Median household income: $125,317
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,463
- Average monthly cost of living: $5,426
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $130,213
Westchase, Florida
- Population: 24,891
- Major metro: Tampa
- Median household income: $114,434
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,286
- Average monthly cost of living: $5,504
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $132,107
Coppell, Texas
- Population: 42,513
- Major metro: Dallas
- Median household income: $143,817
- Average monthly mortgage: $3,442
- Average monthly cost of living: $5,576
- Annual income needed for comfortable lifestyle: $133,816
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the household salary needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. First, GOBankingRates found the best 120 suburbs according to Niche.com’s 2024 Best Suburbs in America. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average single-family home value from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living can be doubled in order to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. In order to qualify for this study, the suburbs had to have all data available. The suburbs were then sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 12, 2024.
