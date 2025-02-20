The Cost To Live Comfortably in the 20 Best Suburbs on the East Coast

From Connecticut to Florida, the East Coast is peppered with very livable suburbs. But the question is: How much does it cost to live in these places?
GOBankingRates collected data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and other sources to help find the East Coast’s best suburbs and the cost to live comfortably in each.
Find out how much you would need to make to reside in these places.
Decatur, Georgia
- Household median income: $129,992
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $3,854
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $46,242
Morrisville, North Carolina
- Household median income: $114,075
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,775
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $57,302
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- Household median income: $117,997
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,848
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $58,180
Columbia, Maryland
- Household median income: $124,537
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,957
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,478
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
- Household median income: $118,750
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,971
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,650
West Hartford, Connecticut
- Household median income: $124,150
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,982
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,783
Chesterbook, Pennsylvania
- Household median income: $135,849
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,202
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $62,428
Tega Cay, South Carolina
- Household median income: $140,172
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,320
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $63,836
Cary, North Carolina
- Household median income: $125,317
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,426
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $65,107
Westchase, Florida
- Household median income: $114,434
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,504
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $66,053
Davidson, North Carolina
- Household median income: $140,938
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,844
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $70,123
Metuchen, New Jersey
- Household median income: $154,339
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,981
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $71,768
Johns Creek, Georgia
- Household median income: $153,882
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,989
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $71,869
Rockville, Maryland
- Household median income: $122,470
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,056
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $72,676
Alpharetta, Georgia
- Household median income: $141,402
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,174
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $74,092
River Edge, New Jersey
- Household median income: $150,073
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,463
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $77,557
Hartsdale, New York
- Household median income: $157,891
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,833
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $82,002
Falls Church, Virginia
- Household median income: $164,536
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,904
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $82,844
North Potomac, Maryland
- Household median income: $182,083
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,152
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $85,821
Milton, Georgia
- Household median income: $142,845
- Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,272
- Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $87,261
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the household salary needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. First, GOBankingRates found the best 120 suburbs according to Niche.com’s 2024 Best Suburbs in America. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average single-family home value from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living can be doubled in order to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. In order to qualify for this study, the suburbs had to have all data available. The suburbs were then sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 12, 2024.
