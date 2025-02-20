News & Insights

The Cost To Live Comfortably in the 20 Best Suburbs on the East Coast

February 20, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

From Connecticut to Florida, the East Coast is peppered with very livable suburbs. But the question is: How much does it cost to live in these places?

GOBankingRates collected data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and other sources to help find the East Coast’s best suburbs and the cost to live comfortably in each.

Find out how much you would need to make to reside in these places.

Map-Georgia-Alabama-South-Carolina-iStock-502289834

Decatur, Georgia

  • Household median income: $129,992
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $3,854
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $46,242

Morning at Lake Crabtree County Park, Morrisville, NC - Image.

Morrisville, North Carolina

  • Household median income: $114,075
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,775
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $57,302

Pennsylvania-map-iStock-535348371

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

  • Household median income: $117,997
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,848
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $58,180
Columbia Maryland

Columbia, Maryland

  • Household median income: $124,537
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,957
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,478
Welcome-Pennsylvania-iStock-91688650

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

  • Household median income: $118,750
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,971
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,650

Connecticut-Hartford

West Hartford, Connecticut

  • Household median income: $124,150
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,982
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,783
Sunset over downtown Center City, Philadelphia, PA.

Chesterbook, Pennsylvania

  • Household median income: $135,849
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,202
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $62,428
Tega Cay, South Carolina

Tega Cay, South Carolina

  • Household median income: $140,172
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,320
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $63,836

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 2017: Shops line the sidewalks of downtown Cary, NC - Image.

Cary, North Carolina

  • Household median income: $125,317
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,426
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $65,107
Tampa Florida River Boat

Westchase, Florida

  • Household median income: $114,434
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,504
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $66,053
Pond at Roosevelt Wilson Park, in Davidson, North Carolina.

Davidson, North Carolina

  • Household median income: $140,938
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,844
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $70,123

Staten Island Ferry approaching New York City skyline

Metuchen, New Jersey

  • Household median income: $154,339
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,981
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $71,768
Johns Creek, Georgia

Johns Creek, Georgia

  • Household median income: $153,882
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,989
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $71,869
Rockville, Maryland / USA - April 2019: People enjoying the market square in the Rockville Town Center.

Rockville, Maryland

  • Household median income: $122,470
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,056
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $72,676

Aerial view of suburban communities in downtown alpharetta georgia.

Alpharetta, Georgia

  • Household median income: $141,402
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,174
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $74,092
Yonkers-New-York

River Edge, New Jersey

  • Household median income: $150,073
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,463
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $77,557
HDR - High Dynamic Range Image (photorealistic) of the bridge and lush foliage, lit by autumn morning sun.

Hartsdale, New York

  • Household median income: $157,891
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,833
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $82,002

Arlington, VA, USA September 29, 2011 A Sign with a red cardinal, the Virginia state bird, welcomes people to the State of Virginia near Arlington.

Falls Church, Virginia

  • Household median income: $164,536
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,904
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $82,844
Maryland Welcome Sign

North Potomac, Maryland

  • Household median income: $182,083
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,152
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $85,821
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

Milton, Georgia

  • Household median income: $142,845
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,272
  • Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $87,261

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the household salary needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. First, GOBankingRates found the best 120 suburbs according to Niche.com’s 2024 Best Suburbs in America. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average single-family home value from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living can be doubled in order to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. In order to qualify for this study, the suburbs had to have all data available. The suburbs were then sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 12, 2024.

