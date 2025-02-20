The Cost To Live Comfortably in the 20 Best Suburbs on the East Coast

From Connecticut to Florida, the East Coast is peppered with very livable suburbs. But the question is: How much does it cost to live in these places?

GOBankingRates collected data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces and other sources to help find the East Coast’s best suburbs and the cost to live comfortably in each.

Find out how much you would need to make to reside in these places.

Decatur, Georgia

Household median income: $129,992

$129,992 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $3,854

$3,854 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $46,242

Morrisville, North Carolina

Household median income: $114,075

$114,075 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,775

$4,775 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $57,302

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Household median income: $117,997

$117,997 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,848

$4,848 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $58,180

Columbia, Maryland

Household median income: $124,537

$124,537 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,957

$4,957 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,478

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

Household median income: $118,750

$118,750 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,971

$4,971 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,650

West Hartford, Connecticut

Household median income: $124,150

$124,150 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $4,982

$4,982 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $59,783

Chesterbook, Pennsylvania

Household median income: $135,849

$135,849 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,202

$5,202 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $62,428

Tega Cay, South Carolina

Household median income: $140,172

$140,172 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,320

$5,320 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $63,836

Cary, North Carolina

Household median income: $125,317

$125,317 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,426

$5,426 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $65,107

Westchase, Florida

Household median income: $114,434

$114,434 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,504

$5,504 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $66,053

Davidson, North Carolina

Household median income: $140,938

$140,938 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,844

$5,844 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $70,123

Metuchen, New Jersey

Household median income: $154,339

$154,339 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,981

$5,981 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $71,768

Johns Creek, Georgia

Household median income: $153,882

$153,882 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $5,989

$5,989 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $71,869

Rockville, Maryland

Household median income: $122,470

$122,470 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,056

$6,056 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $72,676

Alpharetta, Georgia

Household median income: $141,402

$141,402 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,174

$6,174 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $74,092

River Edge, New Jersey

Household median income: $150,073

$150,073 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,463

$6,463 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $77,557

Hartsdale, New York

Household median income: $157,891

$157,891 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,833

$6,833 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $82,002

Falls Church, Virginia

Household median income: $164,536

$164,536 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $6,904

$6,904 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $82,844

North Potomac, Maryland

Household median income: $182,083

$182,083 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,152

$7,152 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $85,821

Milton, Georgia

Household median income: $142,845

$142,845 Household income needed for comfortable living (monthly): $7,272

$7,272 Household income needed for comfortable living (annually): $87,261

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs to find the household salary needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. First, GOBankingRates found the best 120 suburbs according to Niche.com’s 2024 Best Suburbs in America. For each location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous as well as the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average single-family home value from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the 50/30/20 rule that states that needs should not exceed 50% of household income, the total cost of living can be doubled in order to find the household income needed to live comfortably in America’s best suburbs. In order to qualify for this study, the suburbs had to have all data available. The suburbs were then sorted to show the cheapest to most expensive total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 12, 2024.

