COST, JWN, KSS: Website Traffic Hints at Strong Results for These 3 Retail Stocks

Investors can gain insights into a company’s upcoming earnings report with TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool. It offers information about the performance of a company’s website domain over a specific time frame. Today we have shortlisted three retail stocks, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), as they are scheduled to release their results tomorrow, May 30. All these companies experienced a surge in web traffic in the quarter to be reported, which may have contributed to increased revenue.

These retail chains offer a wide range of products, including groceries, electronics, clothing, furniture, drugs, and more. The performance of these retailers might have been supported by a pickup in consumer spending trends.

Let’s take a closer look at these companies’ website traffic trends and the analysts’ expectations about their upcoming earnings reports.

Costco Wholesale

As per the website traffic tool, total visits to costco.com were up 29% year-over-year during the fiscal third quarter. The company’s website traffic jumped to 214.28 million visits from 166.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interestingly, Wall Street also expects the company’s revenue and earnings to have risen year-over-year. Costco is expected to post earnings of $3.71 per share in Q3, nearly 27% higher than the prior-year period. Similarly, sales are projected to rise 7.9% to $57.89 billion.

Is COST Stock a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is optimistic about Costco stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and six Holds. After about a 42% rally over the past six months, the analysts’ average price target on COST stock of $804.92 implies 1.01% downside potential.

Kohl’s Corp.

As per the TipRanks website traffic tool, visits to kohls.com increased by 21.9% in Q1 year-over-year. During the quarter, about 164.5 million users visited KSS’ website, compared with 135 million in the prior-year quarter.

Meanwhile, Wall Street expects the company’s earnings and sales to decline in Q1. KSS is expected to report sales of $3.41 billion in Q1, down 4.5% year-over-year. Also, analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.05 per share, compared with $0.13 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Is KSS Stock a Good Buy?

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on the stock. KSS has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buy, four Hold, and three Sell recommendations. After an 18.5% rise in the past six months, the analysts’ average price target on Kohl’s stock of $25.22 suggests a downside of 7.11%.

Nordstrom, Inc.

According to the tool, Q1 total visits to nordstorm.com were up 30.5% from last year’s quarter. In the first quarter, about 102.5 million users visited JWN’s websites, including 64 million on desktop devices and 38.6 via mobile units.

As for the Street’s expectations, analysts expect a loss of $0.07 per share in Q1, stable with the year-ago quarter. Further, revenues of $3.19 billion are expected to have increased marginally from $3.18 billion.

Is JWN Stock a Good Buy?

On TipRanks, JWN has a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, eight Hold, and four Sell ratings. The analysts’ average price target on Nordstrom stock of $18.08 implies a 16.1% downside potential from current levels. Shares of the company have gained 41% over the past six months.

Concluding Thoughts

According to web traffic data, all three retailers, COST, JWN, and KSS, experienced strong business growth during the quarter, indicating promising top-line performance.

Thus, investors could make the TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool a part of their stock research strategy, as an indicator of a company’s online engagement and potential future performance.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.