The Cost Of Homes in Florida’s 6 Best Counties for Snowbird Retirees

The term “snowbird” used to mean something totally different. It was meant, with insult, to describe vagabonds and dishonest hucksters. Over the years, a new, neutral definition of the word emerged. If not an actual bird, a snowbird is, according to Merriam-Webster, “one who travels to warm climates for the winter.”
According to an analysis by Florida Rentals, the best Florida counties for retired snowbirds (based on the number of residents over the age of 65, the combined state and local sales tax, the average monthly cost of living and typical weather conditions) are the following six. Each of these counties has seen home prices drop by as much as 11.1% over the past year.
6. Collier County
- Cities within this county: Everglades, Marco Island, Naples
- Average home value: $572,308
- Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -7.0%
5. Indian River County
- Cities within this county: Fellsmere, Florida Ridge, Gifford, Indian River Shores, Orchid, Roseland, Sebastian, South Beach, Vero Beach (county seat), Vero Beach South, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, West Vero Corridor, Windsor, Winter Beach
- Average home value: $369,225
- Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -5.1%
4. Charlotte County
- Cities within this county: Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, South Venice, Rotonda, Charlotte Harbor, Harbour Heights, Suncoast Estates, Burnt Store Marina, Cleveland, Manasota Key, Grove City
- Average home value: $313,691
- Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -11.1%
3. Sumter County
- Cities within this county: Bushnell, Webster, Wildwood, Coleman, Center Hill
- Average home value: $397,322
- Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -1.6%
2. Highlands County
- Cities within this county: Avon Park, Lake Placid, Lorida, Sebring, Venus
- Average home value: $235,720
- Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -2.3%
1. Citrus County
- Cities within this county: Beverly Hills, Crystal River, Dunnellon, Floral City, Hernando, Holder, Homosassa, Homosassa Springs, Inverness, Lecanto
- Average home value: $278,317
- Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -3.5%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost Of Homes in Florida’s 6 Best Counties for Snowbird Retirees
