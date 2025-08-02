The Cost Of Homes in Florida’s 6 Best Counties for Snowbird Retirees

The term “snowbird” used to mean something totally different. It was meant, with insult, to describe vagabonds and dishonest hucksters. Over the years, a new, neutral definition of the word emerged. If not an actual bird, a snowbird is, according to Merriam-Webster, “one who travels to warm climates for the winter.”

Read More: How Much the Average Upper Class Retiree Claims in Social Security Benefits at Age 65

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

According to an analysis by Florida Rentals, the best Florida counties for retired snowbirds (based on the number of residents over the age of 65, the combined state and local sales tax, the average monthly cost of living and typical weather conditions) are the following six. Each of these counties has seen home prices drop by as much as 11.1% over the past year.

6. Collier County

Cities within this county: Everglades, Marco Island, Naples

Everglades, Marco Island, Naples Average home value: $572,308

$572,308 Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -7.0%

Discover Next: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast

5. Indian River County

Cities within this county: Fellsmere, Florida Ridge, Gifford, Indian River Shores, Orchid, Roseland, Sebastian, South Beach, Vero Beach (county seat), Vero Beach South, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, West Vero Corridor, Windsor, Winter Beach

Fellsmere, Florida Ridge, Gifford, Indian River Shores, Orchid, Roseland, Sebastian, South Beach, Vero Beach (county seat), Vero Beach South, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, West Vero Corridor, Windsor, Winter Beach Average home value: $369,225

$369,225 Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -5.1%

4. Charlotte County

Cities within this county: Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, South Venice, Rotonda, Charlotte Harbor, Harbour Heights, Suncoast Estates, Burnt Store Marina, Cleveland, Manasota Key, Grove City

Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, South Venice, Rotonda, Charlotte Harbor, Harbour Heights, Suncoast Estates, Burnt Store Marina, Cleveland, Manasota Key, Grove City Average home value: $313,691

$313,691 Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -11.1%

3. Sumter County

Cities within this county: Bushnell, Webster, Wildwood, Coleman, Center Hill

Bushnell, Webster, Wildwood, Coleman, Center Hill Average home value: $397,322

$397,322 Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -1.6%

2. Highlands County

Cities within this county: Avon Park, Lake Placid, Lorida, Sebring, Venus

Avon Park, Lake Placid, Lorida, Sebring, Venus Average home value: $235,720

$235,720 Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -2.3%

1. Citrus County

Cities within this county: Beverly Hills, Crystal River, Dunnellon, Floral City, Hernando, Holder, Homosassa, Homosassa Springs, Inverness, Lecanto

Beverly Hills, Crystal River, Dunnellon, Floral City, Hernando, Holder, Homosassa, Homosassa Springs, Inverness, Lecanto Average home value: $278,317

$278,317 Value difference between June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025: -3.5%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost Of Homes in Florida’s 6 Best Counties for Snowbird Retirees

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.