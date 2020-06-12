COST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $300.56, changing hands as low as $296.25 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COST's low point in its 52 week range is $257.5474 per share, with $325.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $298.70. The COST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.