COST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $498.60, changing hands as low as $494.30 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COST's low point in its 52 week range is $406.5101 per share, with $564.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $497.39. The COST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

