Cosol Limited Announces New Share Issue Plan

Cosol Limited is planning to issue 1,133,333 fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for March 13, 2026. This strategic move may attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the financial markets. The initiative reflects Cosol’s commitment to expanding its financial footprint.

