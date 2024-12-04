News & Insights

Stocks

Cosol Limited Announces New Share Issue Plan

December 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cosol Limited (AU:COS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cosol Limited is planning to issue 1,133,333 fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for March 13, 2026. This strategic move may attract interest from investors looking for opportunities in the financial markets. The initiative reflects Cosol’s commitment to expanding its financial footprint.

For further insights into AU:COS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.