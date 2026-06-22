BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Reports $15 Mln Q2 Revenue For CosmoFarm

June 22, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), an integrated healthcare company, on Thursday announced second quarter revenues and provided business updates for CosmoFarm S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The company reported that CosmoFarm earned over $15 million in revenue for the second quarter. This brings the annualized run rate to over $60 million.

The company marked an expansion of 80 new pharmacies across Athens, making CosmoFarm one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesalers in the region.

To complement these developments, Cosmo is increasing capital expenditure investments in CosmoFarm, including for robotic automation and artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction.

These investments build on CosmoFarm's existing automated infrastructure, including ROWA and SSI SCHÄFER A-frame robotic systems.

COSM closed Thursday at $0.21, down 11.92%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.20, down 3.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.