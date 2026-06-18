BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Initiates Sale Of Skincare Products To Enter $200 Bln Global Market; Stock Down

June 18, 2026 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), an integrated healthcare company, on Wednesday announced entry into the global beauty and personal care product market.

The company initiated sales in the U.S., advancing a brand of Korean-developed, collagen-based skincare products. The company plans to deliver direct-to-consumer products of premium skincare, catering to a growing market of customers preferring science-backed formulations.

The currentglobal marketof personal care products is estimated to be $163 billion in 2026, with an expected steady growth to $203 billion in 2033.

COSM closed Wednesday at $0.24, down 3.24%. In the overnight trade, shares are trading at $0.23, down 5.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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