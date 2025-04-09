COSMOS HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $COSM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COSMOS HOLDINGS ($COSM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,790,000 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

COSMOS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

COSMOS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $COSM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRIGORIOS SIOKAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 11 purchases buying 1,310,705 shares for an estimated $798,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GEORGIOS TERZIS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 85,778 shares for an estimated $49,999

COSMOS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of COSMOS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

