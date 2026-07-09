Cosmos Health Share Buyback Surpasses 4 Million Shares

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), a diversified healthcare group, announced that it has repurchased an additional 190,000 shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of $0.2805 per share.

This brings the total repurchases under its $5 million share buyback program to approximately 4,060,000 share buyback program to approximately 4,060,000 shares valued at $811,000. The program, which allows repurchases through open market transactions, privately negotiated deals, or other permitted means under SEC Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18, is set to expire on December 31, 2026, though it may be renewed at the company's discretion.

CEO Greg Siokas emphasized that surpassing four million shares reflects management's conviction that Cosmos Health's stock remains undervalued relative to its fundamentals and long-term potential. He added that continued repurchases are part of the company's broader commitment to building shareholder value.

Founded in 2009, Cosmos Health owns proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands such as Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the company manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the EU. It also distributes branded generics and OTC medications in Greece and the UK, and has expanded into telehealth through its acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc.

COSM has traded between $0.16 and $1.32 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $0.26, up 2.80%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $0.25, down 2.12%.

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