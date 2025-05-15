Cosmos Health Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Performance and Improved Profitability Metrics

Cosmos Health Inc. reports Q1 2025 financials with increased gross profit, improved adjusted EBITDA, and reduced operating expenses.

Cosmos Health Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant increase in gross profit and improved earnings metrics despite a 5.98% decline in revenue to $13.71 million due to a strategic focus on higher-margin areas. Gross profit surged by 53.70% to $2.05 million, with gross margins improving to 14.95%. Operating expenses decreased by 9.05%, leading to a narrowed net loss of $0.82 million, a 56.17% improvement year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, the company achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $0.37 million and an Adjusted Net Income of $0.28 million, reflecting operational efficiencies and improved profitability. The balance sheet remained strong, with stockholders’ equity increasing and total assets up by 5.3%. CEO Greg Siokas expressed optimism about the company's strategic initiatives in R&D and operational management as it moves closer to breakeven cash flow.

Potential Positives

Significant increase in gross profit by 53.7% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency and product mix.

Return to profitability, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 157.8% and adjusted net income improving by 139.4% compared to the prior-year period.

Decline in total operating expenses by 9.05%, driven by strategic reductions in salaries, marketing, and administrative costs, reflecting disciplined cost management.

Increased stockholders' equity by $1.42 million, demonstrating financial stability and a robust balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for Q1 2025 decreased by 5.98% compared to Q1 2024, indicating potential challenges in sales despite a strategic shift.

Despite improved gross profit and margins, the company reported a net loss of $0.82 million, which signifies ongoing financial struggles.

Total liabilities increased by 4.9% to $31.24 million, indicating potential concerns regarding overall financial leverage and obligations.

FAQ

What were Cosmos Health's Q1 2025 revenue figures?

Cosmos Health reported Q1 2025 revenue of $13.71 million, representing a 5.98% decrease from $14.58 million in Q1 2024.

How did gross profit change in Q1 2025?

Gross profit for Q1 2025 increased by 53.70% to $2.05 million, up from $1.33 million in the prior-year period.

What contributed to the improvement in net income?

The improvement in net income was driven by a narrowing net loss of 56.17%, primarily due to cost management and efficiency initiatives.

How has Cosmos Health's balance sheet changed recently?

As of March 31, 2025, stockholders' equity increased by $1.42 million, with total assets rising by 5.3% to $57.2 million.

What future projects is Cosmos Health currently pursuing?

Cosmos Health is advancing projects including a weight management solution and expanding its nutraceutical brand, Sky Premium Life.

$COSM Insider Trading Activity

$COSM insiders have traded $COSM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRIGORIOS SIOKAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 16 purchases buying 2,777,469 shares for an estimated $1,324,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GEORGIOS TERZIS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 85,778 shares for an estimated $49,999

$COSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $COSM stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Cosmos Health Inc.









("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”)









(NASDAQ:COSM)







, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights









Income Statement







Cosmos Health delivered solid results in Q1 2025, highlighted by a significant increase in gross profit and positive performance on both an Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income basis, reflecting a meaningful turnaround in bottom-line performance.









Revenue



for Q1 2025 was $13.71 million, a decrease of 5.98% from $14.58 million in Q1 2024, primarily reflecting the Company’s strategic shift toward higher-margin focus areas and a disciplined reduction of promotional-dependent activities.



for Q1 2025 was $13.71 million, a decrease of 5.98% from $14.58 million in Q1 2024, primarily reflecting the Company’s strategic shift toward higher-margin focus areas and a disciplined reduction of promotional-dependent activities.





Gross profit



increased by 53.70% to $2.05 million, up from $1.33 million in the prior-year period, driven by an improved product mix and operational leverage. Segment contributions were as follows:





Wholesale logistics distribution: $1.18 million





Owned nutraceuticals/pharmaceuticals and manufacturing: $0.87 million







increased by 53.70% to $2.05 million, up from $1.33 million in the prior-year period, driven by an improved product mix and operational leverage. Segment contributions were as follows:





Gross margin



expanded by 581 basis points to 14.95%, compared to 9.14% in Q1 2024, reflecting a greater focus on higher-margin segments, including contract manufacturing and proprietary brands, as well as operational synergies realized at Cana Laboratories.



expanded by 581 basis points to 14.95%, compared to 9.14% in Q1 2024, reflecting a greater focus on higher-margin segments, including contract manufacturing and proprietary brands, as well as operational synergies realized at Cana Laboratories.





Total operating expenses



declined by 9.05% to $2.88 million, compared to $3.17 million in Q1 2024, reflecting:





17.34% reduction in salaries and wages, driven by efficiency initiatives





83.78% decline in sales and marketing expenses, due to a strategic reduction in promotional spend





14.46% decrease in general and administrative expenses, adjusted for non-cash items







declined by 9.05% to $2.88 million, compared to $3.17 million in Q1 2024, reflecting:





Net loss



narrowed by 56.17% to $0.82 million, down from $1.87 million in the prior-year period. The loss was primarily attributable to costs related to the Company’s Nasdaq U.S. listing.









Return to Profitability







On an adjusted basis, Cosmos Health delivered profitable results in both EBITDA and Net Income, driven by improved gross profitability and disciplined cost management.









Adjusted EBITDA



increased by 157.8% to $0.37 million, compared to a loss of $0.64 million in Q1 2024.



increased by 157.8% to $0.37 million, compared to a loss of $0.64 million in Q1 2024.





Adjusted Net Income



improved by 139.4% to $0.28 million, versus a loss of $0.71 million in the prior-year period.







Key contributors to this performance were the Company’s wholesale logistics segment (CosmoFarm) and its owned nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products portfolio, including Sky Premium Life®, which delivered strong results.







Balance Sheet







Stockholders’ equity increased by $1.42 million, while the liabilities-to-assets ratio remained a modest 54.6%, reflecting continued financial discipline.









Total assets



increased by 5.3% to $57.2 million, up from $54.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a diversified asset base with enhanced liquidity, a strong inventory position, and a solid real estate and intellectual property portfolio.



increased by 5.3% to $57.2 million, up from $54.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting a diversified asset base with enhanced liquidity, a strong inventory position, and a solid real estate and intellectual property portfolio.





Total liabilities



increased by 4.9% to $31.24 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $29.78 million at year-end 2024, primarily due to moderate increases in lines of credit and notes payable, while accounts payable and other current liabilities remained relatively stable.



increased by 4.9% to $31.24 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $29.78 million at year-end 2024, primarily due to moderate increases in lines of credit and notes payable, while accounts payable and other current liabilities remained relatively stable.





Total stockholders’ and mezzanine equity



increased by 5.8% to $25.95 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $24.53 million as of December 31, 2024.









Cash Flow Statement







Operating cash burn improved by 94.5% year-over-year, decreasing by $3.22 million to negative $0.19 million in Q1 2025 from negative $3.41 million in Q1 2024, primarily driven by improved working capital management, stronger accounts receivable collections, and lower prepaid expense outflows.







Management Commentary









Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated:



“We are pleased with our strong first-quarter performance and the steady progress across multiple strategic areas. Gross profit and gross margins increased significantly, supported by an improved product mix and stronger operating leverage. Our continued focus on efficiency and disciplined cost management is yielding tangible results, as reflected in our return to profitability on both an Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income basis.





Importantly, we are approaching a key milestone, having substantially reduced our operating cash burn and moving closer to operational cash flow breakeven. Moreover, we ended the quarter with higher stockholders’ equity and improved liquidity, including an increased cash balance. Our balance sheet remains prudent, underpinned by modest leverage and a diversified asset base.





Operationally, we continue to advance strategic initiatives across the group. Our R&D pipeline is evolving, with multiple projects underway, including our CCX0722 weight management solution which has entered its final development phase and is progressing toward launch. We are also scaling our high-margin contract manufacturing segment through new long-term agreements, while expanding the global footprint of Sky Premium Life, our flagship nutraceutical brand. In parallel, we are growing our C-Scrub antiseptics line, including continued progress in the lucrative UK market.





Finally, I want to reaffirm my personal commitment to Cosmos. Since December 20, 2024, I have increased my personal shareholding by over 2.7 million shares, representing an investment of more than $1.3 million, which reflects my strong confidence in the Company’s strategy and long-term growth potential.”











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024















(in $)

















GAAP - Figures



















REVENUE







13,712,528









14,584,473















GROSS PROFIT









2,049,799













1,333,626

















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES







(2,882,944)









(3,169,734)















GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS









(833,145





)













(1,836,108





)

















TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET









15,048













(30,582





)

















NET GAIN (LOSS)









(818,097





)













(1,866,690





)

































NON-GAAP Figures*





















ADJUSTED EBITDA









373,119













(644,048





)

















ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)









277,338













(706,955





)

















(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.









Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures







We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Adjusted EBITDA







We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liability (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) prior years bad debt allowances.





We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.





Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Adjusted Net Income (Loss)







We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.





Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures









Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)







The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024















(in $)



















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES









(818,097





)













(1,866,690





)















Adjustments (add back):

















Depreciation and amortization expense





320,439









319,787













Interest (income) / expense, net





95,781









62,907















EBITDA









(401,877





)













(1,483,996





)















Non-recurring and extraordinary items





135,621









532,078













Stock based compensation





556,611









340,194













Other income (expense), net





261,730









(191,824)













Gain (loss) on equity investments, net





(3,142)









(1,755)













Gain on extinguishment of debt





(175,824)









161,254















ADJUSTED EBITDA









373,119













(644,048





)















Interest income / (expense), net





(95,781)









(62,907)















ADJUSTED NET INCOME









277,338













(706,955





)





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

























March 31, 2025









Unaudited









December 31, 2024









Audited









September 30, 2024









Unaudited











(in $)























ASSETS























Cash & cash equivalents





742,881





315,105





3,314,845









Inventory





4,736,222





4,355,365





4,885,015









Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets





20,930,780





19,618,932





27,101,314









Property and equipment, net





10,016,068





9,689,505





10,575,928









Goodwill and intangible assets, net





7,802,529





7,756,534





7,746,761









Loans receivable





7,238,494





6,946,749





7,398,180









Other noncurrent assets





5,724,970





5,629,702





3,497,939











TOTAL ASSETS









57,191,944









54,311,892









64,519,982

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





12,542,708





12,648,882





12,818,143









Other current liabilities





3,963,167





3,564,569





4,769,933









Lines of credit





7,305,377





6,985,052





5,989,425









Notes payable





4,863,275





4,119,471





4,279,340









Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities





2,565,705





2,460,990





1,686,542









Stockholders' and mezzanine equity





25,951,712





24,532,929





34,976,599











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY









57,191,944









54,311,893









64,519,982













































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA





























Three Months Ended March 31,











(in $)











2025









Unaudited













2024









Audited













NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES











(186,316)













(3,412,103)















NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES











(7,069)













126,454















NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES











560,862













206,942







































CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR











315,105













3,833,195















CASH AT END OF YEAR











742,881













865,099



























































About Cosmos Health Inc.







Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at





www.cosmoshealthinc.com





,





www.skypremiumlife.com





,





www.cana.gr





,





www.zipdoctor.co





,





www.cloudscreen.gr





, as well as





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (





www.sec.gov





). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







BDG Communications





cosm@bdgcommunications.com





+44 207 0971 653



