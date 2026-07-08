BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Health Preliminary Q2 Revenue Improves; Share Buyback Expands To 3.87 Mln Shares

July 08, 2026 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), a healthcare group, provided a preliminary update on its second-quarter performance, reflecting revenue growth and share repurchase activity.

Company Profile

Cosmos Health develops nutraceutical products and owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub.

Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., which operates under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, Cosmos Health manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union.

In addition, Cosmos Health also distributes pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK.

Preliminary Q2 and H1 performance

On a preliminary basis, the company expects to report second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $19.4 million, up approximately 31.5% from $14.75 million in the second quarter of 2025.

For the first half of 2026, the company expects to report revenue of approximately $37.3 million, up approximately 31% from $28.46 million in the prior year.

Share Buyback Expansion Update

In a parallel announcement, Cosmos Health announced that it has repurchased an additional 0.23 million shares of its common stock in the open market at an average price of approximately $0.2539 per share.

The company has now repurchased a total of 3.870 million shares for approximately $0.758 million under its previously announced share repurchase program, with a cap of $5 million.

Cosmos Health intends to continue making open market repurchases, subject to market conditions, under the program, which expires on December 31, 2026.

COSM has traded between $0.16 and $1.32 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $0.25, down 4.89%.

In after-hours trading, COSM is further down 2.26% to $0.25.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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