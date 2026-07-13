Cosmos Health Launches Subscription-Based Purchasing Model For Health Brands; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) announced it has launched a subscription-based purchasing model for its proprietary consumer health brands.

The model is currently live with NOOR Collagen, a proprietary product formulated with premium marine collagen tripeptide, available in capsule form and designed to support skin and joint health.

Cosmos Health also reported encouraging early results, including a repeat purchase rate above 60% and margins in excess of 50%.

Cosmos Health expects the model to offer benefits including recurring revenue, cash flow visibility, product bundling, personalised guidance and strong customer relationships.

The company said it plans to extend the subscription model to its additional products globally, with initiatives already underway.

Cosmos Health manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. The company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated that the subscription model launch was " a natural next step in deepening our relationship with consumers and building recurring revenue across our brands".

COSM has traded between $0.16 and $1.32 over the last year.

As of writing, COSM is up 8.76% at $0.32.

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