BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Health Launches Subscription-Based Purchasing Model For Health Brands; Stock Up

July 13, 2026 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) announced it has launched a subscription-based purchasing model for its proprietary consumer health brands.

The model is currently live with NOOR Collagen, a proprietary product formulated with premium marine collagen tripeptide, available in capsule form and designed to support skin and joint health.

Cosmos Health also reported encouraging early results, including a repeat purchase rate above 60% and margins in excess of 50%.

Cosmos Health expects the model to offer benefits including recurring revenue, cash flow visibility, product bundling, personalised guidance and strong customer relationships.

The company said it plans to extend the subscription model to its additional products globally, with initiatives already underway.

Cosmos Health manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. The company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated that the subscription model launch was " a natural next step in deepening our relationship with consumers and building recurring revenue across our brands".

COSM has traded between $0.16 and $1.32 over the last year.

As of writing, COSM is up 8.76% at $0.32.

For more biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.