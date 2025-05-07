Cosmos Health Inc. Secures Additional Order for 80,000 Units of Sky Premium Life Products in UAE

Cosmos Health receives an 80,000-unit order from Pharmalink for Sky Premium Life products in the UAE.

Quiver AI Summary

Cosmos Health Inc. announced it has received a new purchase order for 80,000 units of its Sky Premium Life products from Pharmalink, under an exclusive distribution agreement, following the successful sale of an initial 130,000 units in the UAE. This ongoing demand aligns with the company's goal to exceed 3 million units in cumulative orders within the first five years. CEO Greg Siokas expressed excitement about the brand's growing traction in the UAE market, highlighting the effective partnership with Pharmalink, a major healthcare organization in the region. Cosmos Health, a diversified global healthcare group, is engaged in R&D, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and has expanded into telehealth through ZipDoctor, Inc.

Potential Positives

Cosmos Health has received a significant new purchase order for 80,000 units from Pharmalink, indicating strong demand for its Sky Premium Life products in the UAE.

The new order follows the successful sell-out of a previous 130,000-unit purchase, reflecting the brand's growing acceptance and market presence.

The partnership with Pharmalink enhances Cosmos Health's position in the UAE, a high-growth market, through effective distribution and marketing support.

The company is on track to surpass its goal of 3 million cumulative orders over five years, demonstrating robust growth potential and strategic execution.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes warnings about uncertain external factors that could materially impact the company's operations, such as the ability to raise financing and geopolitical issues like the war in Ukraine.

The nature of forward-looking statements implies a level of risk that may deter prospective investors from feeling confident in the company's future projections.

The mention of reliance on a third party, Pharmalink, for all sales, marketing, and distribution indicates a vulnerability in the company's operations, as they depend on an external partner for key functions in a crucial market.

FAQ

What is Cosmos Health Inc.?

Cosmos Health Inc. is a diversified global healthcare group focused on pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and telehealth solutions.

What recent order did Cosmos Health receive?

Cosmos Health received a purchase order for 80,000 units of Sky Premium Life products from Pharmalink in the UAE.

How many units has Cosmos Health sold so far?

The company has sold a total of 210,000 units, including the latest order and the initial sell-out.

Who handles Sky Premium Life product distribution in the UAE?

Pharmalink is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Sky Premium Life products in the UAE.

What are Cosmos Health's future goals?

The company aims to surpass 3 million units in cumulative orders over the first five years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Cosmos Health Inc.









("Cosmos Health" or the "Company'')









(NASDAQ:COSM)







, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today that it has received an additional purchase order for 80,000 units from





Pharmalink





for its Sky Premium Life products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





This latest order, pursuant to the





exclusive distribution agreement





with Pharmalink, follows the successful sell-out of the initial 130,000-unit purchase and supports the Company's objective of surpassing 3 million units in cumulative orders over the first five years. Pharmalink is responsible for all sales, marketing, regulatory affairs, logistics, and distribution activities related to Sky Premium Life products in the UAE.







Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated:



"We are thrilled to see our Sky Premium Life nutraceuticals gaining strong momentum in the UAE. This continued traction underscores the strength of our brand and the effectiveness of our partnership with Pharmalink, one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country, which positions us well to capture meaningful market share in this high-growth region."







About Cosmos Health Inc.







Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK.





www.cosmoshealthinc.com





,





www.skypremiumlife.com





,





www.cana.gr





,





www.zipdoctor.co





,





www.cloudscreen.gr





, as well as





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





www.sec.gov





). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations Contact:







BDG Communications







cosm@bdgcommunications.com







+44 207 0971 653



