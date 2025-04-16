Cosmos Health Inc. Reports Year-End 2024 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Growth and Strategic Developments

Cosmos Health Inc. reports FY 2024 revenue growth, decreased operating expenses, and ongoing investments in R&D and product innovation.

Cosmos Health Inc. has announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 2% revenue growth to $54.43 million, bolstered by organic growth and recent acquisitions. Operating expenses significantly decreased by 24% to $19.86 million, thanks to a reduction in general and administrative costs and promotional spending. However, the company recorded a negative adjusted EBITDA of $3.73 million and a widened adjusted net loss of $4.74 million, primarily due to the absence of non-recurring gains from the previous year. The balance sheet showed a 17.72% decrease in total assets, totaling $54.31 million, and a modest liabilities-to-assets ratio of 55%. Key recent developments include advancements in R&D for new pharmaceuticals, expansion in manufacturing capabilities, and the launch of new products under its nutraceutical brand, Sky Premium Life. CEO Greg Siokas emphasized the company's potential for future growth and innovation, underpinned by a strong commitment from management.

Revenue increased by 2.0% to $54.43 million in FY 2024, indicating sustained organic growth and contributions from prior acquisitions.

Total operating expenses declined by 24.16% to $19.86 million, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Secured a €2.2 million secured bond loan on competitive terms, enhancing financial flexibility for future investments.

Strengthened leadership with the appointment of Professor Dimitrios Trafalis, MD, as Head of Oncology, which may boost the R&D efforts in the oncology sector.

Adjusted EBITDA has significantly worsened, moving to a negative $3.73 million from a positive $0.06 million in the previous year.

Total stockholders' and mezzanine equity has decreased sharply by 31.93%, declining from $36.04 million at the end of 2023 to $24.53 million as of December 31, 2024.

Absent non-recurring gains from the prior year contributed to a net loss of $16.18 million, even higher than the previous year's loss of $18.54 million.

What were Cosmos Health's revenue figures for FY 2024?

Cosmos Health reported a revenue of $54.43 million for FY 2024, marking a 2.0% increase from $53.38 million in FY 2023.

What significant milestones did Cosmos Health achieve in R&D?

The company advanced its pipeline with AI-driven patent filings and entered the final development phase for a weight management solution.

How did operating expenses change for Cosmos Health in FY 2024?

Total operating expenses decreased by 24.16% to $19.86 million, driven by reductions in administrative and marketing costs.

What is the outlook for Cosmos Health’s new products?

Cosmos Health is set to launch new products, including CCX0722, a proprietary weight management solution, expected in 2026.

How did Cosmos Health’s stockholders' equity change in FY 2024?

Total stockholders’ and mezzanine equity stood at $24.53 million, down from $36.04 million as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Income Statement:







FY 2024 performance was marked by revenue growth, an increase in R&D investments, and a substantial reduction in operating expenses, while bottom-line results were impacted by the absence of non-recurring gains recognized in the prior year.









Revenue



increased by 2.0% to $54.43 million in FY 2024, from $53.38 million in the prior year, driven primarily by sustained organic growth and continued contributions from prior acquisitions.



increased by 2.0% to $54.43 million in FY 2024, from $53.38 million in the prior year, driven primarily by sustained organic growth and continued contributions from prior acquisitions.





Gross margin



was 7.92%, compared to 8.15% in FY 2023, reflecting a greater mix of revenue from the lower-margin logistics distribution segment.



was 7.92%, compared to 8.15% in FY 2023, reflecting a greater mix of revenue from the lower-margin logistics distribution segment.





Total operating expenses



declined by 24.16% to $19.86 million, compared to $26.18 million in FY 2023. This includes:





40.26% reduction in general and administrative expenses.





71% decrease in sales and marketing expenses, following a strategic reduction in promotional spend.







declined by 24.16% to $19.86 million, compared to $26.18 million in FY 2023. This includes:





Total other income, net



, was a loss of $0.64 million in FY 2024, compared to income of $3.29 million in FY 2023. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the absence of non-cash gains recognized in the prior year, including:





$1.91 million gain on debt extinguishment.





$1.44 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Cana Laboratories.







, was a loss of $0.64 million in FY 2024, compared to income of $3.29 million in FY 2023. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the absence of non-cash gains recognized in the prior year, including:





Adjusted EBITDA



was negative $3.73 million, compared to positive $0.06 million in FY 2023, while



Adjusted net loss



widened to $4.74 million from $0.81 million.













Balance Sheet:







The liabilities-to-assets ratio remains a modest 55% as of year-end 2024, reflecting a balanced capital structure and continued financial discipline.









Total assets



decreased by 17.72% to $54.31 million as of December 31, 2024, from $66.01 million at the end of 2023, while the Company continued to maintain a well-diversified asset base, supported by the following key components:







Tangible asset base



, with property and equipment, net, totaling $9.69 million, largely reflecting the Company’s wholly owned real estate assets, including CosmoFarm’s logistics center and Cana Laboratories’ manufacturing facilities.







Goodwill and intangible assets



, net, totaling $7.76 million, representing investments in intellectual property, including acquired licenses for established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.







Inventory position



of $4.36 million, reflecting enhanced procurement discipline and improved inventory management, with higher sales achieved despite a leaner inventory base.







decreased by 17.72% to $54.31 million as of December 31, 2024, from $66.01 million at the end of 2023, while the Company continued to maintain a well-diversified asset base, supported by the following key components:





Total liabilities



decreased by 0.64% to $29.78 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $29.97 million at year-end 2023. Key highlights include:







Operating lease liabilities



declined by 41%, or $346,000, following the early termination of a long-term lease at the Thessaloniki corporate offices. This move supports the Company’s cost-efficiency strategy to consolidate all corporate functions in Athens.







Accounts payable



decreased by $754,000, or 6%, reflecting tighter cash flow management and more proactive settlement of supplier obligations.







decreased by 0.64% to $29.78 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $29.97 million at year-end 2023. Key highlights include:





Total stockholders’ and mezzanine equity



stood at $24.53 million, versus $36.04 million as of December 31, 2023.









Recent Highlights









R&D and Product Innovation









Manufacturing









Expanded Cana Laboratories’ facilities and production capabilities.



Expanded Cana Laboratories’ facilities and production capabilities.



Signed long-term manufacturing contracts with





Pharmex





and





Provident Pharmaceuticals





, covering over 9.5 million units across multiple product lines, enhancing revenue visibility and supporting margin expansion.









Global Commercial Expansion









Expanded the Sky Premium Life nutraceutical brand with





60 new SKUs





.



Expanded the Sky Premium Life nutraceutical brand with .



Launched the Sky Premium Life brand in





Albania





, supported by a $300,000 initial order, and secured a $578,460 order in





Qatar





.



Launched the Sky Premium Life brand in , supported by a $300,000 initial order, and secured a $578,460 order in .



Expanded distribution of avian influenza PCR kits across





Europe





and the





GCC





through an exclusive agreement with Virax Biolabs.













Strategic & Financial Milestones









Strengthened the executive team with the appointment of





Dimitris Moraitis





as Vice President of Strategy & Operations.



Strengthened the executive team with the appointment of as Vice President of Strategy & Operations.



Secured a €2.2 million (approximately $2.29 million)





secured bond loan





from a European bank on competitive terms, with an option to upsize. The bond carries an interest rate of 2.95% plus the applicable 6-month Euribor.



Secured a €2.2 million (approximately $2.29 million) from a European bank on competitive terms, with an option to upsize. The bond carries an interest rate of 2.95% plus the applicable 6-month Euribor.



CEO Greg Siokas acquired over 1 million common shares through multiple transactions between December 20, 2024, and March 4, 2025.



CEO Greg Siokas acquired over 1 million common shares through multiple transactions between December 20, 2024, and March 4, 2025.



Integrated





Bitcoin and Ethereum





as treasury reserve assets.









Management Commentary









Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated:



"We have achieved a number of important milestones over the past year, but I believe we are still in the very early stages of what represents a key inflection point for Cosmos.





On the R&D front, we are leveraging AI-driven drug repurposing technologies to advance our research agenda, and our scientists are making meaningful progress toward the commercialization of our proprietary weight loss drug.





In manufacturing, we continue to invest in our Cana Laboratories facility and are securing long-term contract manufacturing agreements, a strategic and high-margin segment for us.





We are also investing in the development of our portfolio of proprietary brands, most notably through the rapid global expansion of Sky Premium Life, our high-margin nutraceutical line, which continues to grow with the addition of new SKUs and increasing market penetration across regions including Europe and the Middle East.





As we’ve previously noted, our hard assets offer valuable strategic flexibility. We recently capitalized on this by securing a €2.2 million loan against our CosmoFarm logistics center on highly attractive terms. Importantly, this is a structure we can replicate, particularly with our significantly more valuable real estate at Cana Laboratories.





Lastly, I continue to demonstrate my commitment to Cosmos. Since December 20, 2024, I have increased my personal ownership by over 1 million shares, a clear reflection of my confidence in the Company’s long-term strategy and future potential.”







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Years Ended December 31,

















2024









2023











(in $)

















GAAP - Figures



















REVENUE







54,426,402





53,376,874











GROSS PROFIT







4,311,323





4,349,569











TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES







(19,856,153)





(26,180,786)











GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS







(15,544,830)





(21,831,217)











TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET







(638,188)





3,288,563











NET GAIN (LOSS)







(16,183,018)





(18,542,654)

























NON-GAAP Figures*



















ADJUSTED EBITDA









(3,730,955





)









59,627













ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)









(4,743,269





)









(806,849





)





























Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures







We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Adjusted EBITDA







We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liability (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) prior years bad debt allowances.





We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.





Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Adjusted Net Income (Loss)







We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.





Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures









Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)







The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.















Years Ended December 31,

















2024









2023











(in $)



































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES









(16,183,018





)









(18,542,654





)











Adjustments (add back):

















Depreciation and amortization expense





1,249,238





614,377









Interest income / (expense), net





1,012,314





866,476











EBITDA









(13,921,466





)









(17,061,801





)











Non-recurring and extraordinary items





3,926,891





4,128,741









Stock based compensation





1,689,712





498,279









Other income (expense), net





(86,737)





65,867









Gain (loss) on equity investments, net





(2,470)





(4,584)









Gain on extinguishment of debt





-





-









Change in fair value of derivative liability





-





(3,384)









Foreign currency transaction, net





121,530





(198,863)









Bad Debt Allowances





4,541,584





11,850,788









Other provisions





-





784,584











ADJUSTED EBITDA









(3,730,955





)









59,627











Interest income / (expense), net





(1,012,314)





(866,476)









Provision for income taxes





-





-











ADJUSTED NET INCOME









(4,743,269





)









(806,849





)





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

















December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









December 31, 2023











(in $)























ASSETS























Cash & cash equivalents





315,105





3,314,845





3,833,195









Inventory





4,355,365





4,885,015





4,789,054









Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets





19,618,932





27,101,314





27,131,193









Property and equipment, net





9,689,505





10,575,928





10,455,499









Goodwill and intangible assets, net





7,756,534





7,746,761





7,684,183









Loans receivable





6,946,749





7,398,180





7,903,378









Other noncurrent assets





5,629,702





3,497,939





4,218,309











TOTAL ASSETS









54,311,892









64,519,982









66,014,811

































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





12,648,882





12,818,143





12,309,890









Other current liabilities





3,564,569





4,769,933





3,487,353









Lines of credit





6,985,052





5,989,425





6,630,273









Notes payable





4,119,471





4,279,340





4,617,510









Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities





2,460,990





1,686,542





2,926,757









Stockholders' and mezzanine equity





24,532,929





34,976,599





36,043,028











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY









54,311,892









64,519,982









66,014,811





















