Cosmos Health Inc. Reports Year-End 2024 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Growth and Strategic Developments

Cosmos Health Inc. reports FY 2024 revenue growth, decreased operating expenses, and ongoing investments in R&D and product innovation.
Cosmos Health Inc. has announced its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 2% revenue growth to $54.43 million, bolstered by organic growth and recent acquisitions. Operating expenses significantly decreased by 24% to $19.86 million, thanks to a reduction in general and administrative costs and promotional spending. However, the company recorded a negative adjusted EBITDA of $3.73 million and a widened adjusted net loss of $4.74 million, primarily due to the absence of non-recurring gains from the previous year. The balance sheet showed a 17.72% decrease in total assets, totaling $54.31 million, and a modest liabilities-to-assets ratio of 55%. Key recent developments include advancements in R&D for new pharmaceuticals, expansion in manufacturing capabilities, and the launch of new products under its nutraceutical brand, Sky Premium Life. CEO Greg Siokas emphasized the company's potential for future growth and innovation, underpinned by a strong commitment from management.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased by 2.0% to $54.43 million in FY 2024, indicating sustained organic growth and contributions from prior acquisitions.
- Total operating expenses declined by 24.16% to $19.86 million, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and cost management.
- Secured a €2.2 million secured bond loan on competitive terms, enhancing financial flexibility for future investments.
- Strengthened leadership with the appointment of Professor Dimitrios Trafalis, MD, as Head of Oncology, which may boost the R&D efforts in the oncology sector.
Potential Negatives
- Adjusted EBITDA has significantly worsened, moving to a negative $3.73 million from a positive $0.06 million in the previous year.
- Total stockholders' and mezzanine equity has decreased sharply by 31.93%, declining from $36.04 million at the end of 2023 to $24.53 million as of December 31, 2024.
- Absent non-recurring gains from the prior year contributed to a net loss of $16.18 million, even higher than the previous year's loss of $18.54 million.
FAQ
What were Cosmos Health's revenue figures for FY 2024?
Cosmos Health reported a revenue of $54.43 million for FY 2024, marking a 2.0% increase from $53.38 million in FY 2023.
What significant milestones did Cosmos Health achieve in R&D?
The company advanced its pipeline with AI-driven patent filings and entered the final development phase for a weight management solution.
How did operating expenses change for Cosmos Health in FY 2024?
Total operating expenses decreased by 24.16% to $19.86 million, driven by reductions in administrative and marketing costs.
What is the outlook for Cosmos Health’s new products?
Cosmos Health is set to launch new products, including CCX0722, a proprietary weight management solution, expected in 2026.
How did Cosmos Health’s stockholders' equity change in FY 2024?
Total stockholders’ and mezzanine equity stood at $24.53 million, down from $36.04 million as of December 31, 2023.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$COSM Insider Trading Activity
$COSM insiders have traded $COSM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GRIGORIOS SIOKAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 11 purchases buying 1,310,705 shares for an estimated $798,999 and 0 sales.
- GEORGIOS TERZIS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 85,778 shares for an estimated $49,999
$COSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $COSM stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 910,024 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $608,806
- UBS GROUP AG removed 44,151 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,537
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 43,704 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,237
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 42,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,279
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 32,617 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,820
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 29,787 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,927
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 21,929 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,670
Full Release
CHICAGO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Cosmos Health Inc.
("Cosmos Health" or the “Company'')
(NASDAQ:COSM)
, a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Income Statement:
FY 2024 performance was marked by revenue growth, an increase in R&D investments, and a substantial reduction in operating expenses, while bottom-line results were impacted by the absence of non-recurring gains recognized in the prior year.
Revenue
increased by 2.0% to $54.43 million in FY 2024, from $53.38 million in the prior year, driven primarily by sustained organic growth and continued contributions from prior acquisitions.
Gross margin
was 7.92%, compared to 8.15% in FY 2023, reflecting a greater mix of revenue from the lower-margin logistics distribution segment.
Total operating expenses
declined by 24.16% to $19.86 million, compared to $26.18 million in FY 2023. This includes:
40.26% reduction in general and administrative expenses.
71% decrease in sales and marketing expenses, following a strategic reduction in promotional spend.
Total other income, net
, was a loss of $0.64 million in FY 2024, compared to income of $3.29 million in FY 2023. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the absence of non-cash gains recognized in the prior year, including:
$1.91 million gain on debt extinguishment.
$1.44 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Cana Laboratories.
Adjusted EBITDA
was negative $3.73 million, compared to positive $0.06 million in FY 2023, while
Adjusted net loss
widened to $4.74 million from $0.81 million.
Balance Sheet:
The liabilities-to-assets ratio remains a modest 55% as of year-end 2024, reflecting a balanced capital structure and continued financial discipline.
Total assets
decreased by 17.72% to $54.31 million as of December 31, 2024, from $66.01 million at the end of 2023, while the Company continued to maintain a well-diversified asset base, supported by the following key components:
Tangible asset base
, with property and equipment, net, totaling $9.69 million, largely reflecting the Company’s wholly owned real estate assets, including CosmoFarm’s logistics center and Cana Laboratories’ manufacturing facilities.
Goodwill and intangible assets
, net, totaling $7.76 million, representing investments in intellectual property, including acquired licenses for established pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.
Inventory position
of $4.36 million, reflecting enhanced procurement discipline and improved inventory management, with higher sales achieved despite a leaner inventory base.
Total liabilities
decreased by 0.64% to $29.78 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $29.97 million at year-end 2023. Key highlights include:
Operating lease liabilities
declined by 41%, or $346,000, following the early termination of a long-term lease at the Thessaloniki corporate offices. This move supports the Company’s cost-efficiency strategy to consolidate all corporate functions in Athens.
Accounts payable
decreased by $754,000, or 6%, reflecting tighter cash flow management and more proactive settlement of supplier obligations.
Total stockholders’ and mezzanine equity
stood at $24.53 million, versus $36.04 million as of December 31, 2023.
Recent Highlights
R&D and Product Innovation
Advanced the pipeline with AI-driven patent filings targeting
multiple sclerosis
,
allergic inflammation
,
gliomas and hematologic malignancies
.
Entered the final development phase for
CCX0722
, a proprietary weight management solution, with product launch expected in 2026.
Secured
two WIPO-patented anticancer drugs
for prostate, ovarian, and colorectal cancers, valued at over $24.5 million, enhancing the oncology portfolio.
Strengthened leadership with the appointment of
Professor Dimitrios Trafalis
, MD, as Head of Oncology.
Manufacturing
Expanded Cana Laboratories’ facilities and production capabilities.
Signed long-term manufacturing contracts with
Pharmex
and
Provident Pharmaceuticals
, covering over 9.5 million units across multiple product lines, enhancing revenue visibility and supporting margin expansion.
Global Commercial Expansion
Expanded the Sky Premium Life nutraceutical brand with
60 new SKUs
.
Launched the Sky Premium Life brand in
Albania
, supported by a $300,000 initial order, and secured a $578,460 order in
Qatar
.
Expanded distribution of avian influenza PCR kits across
Europe
and the
GCC
through an exclusive agreement with Virax Biolabs.
Strategic & Financial Milestones
Strengthened the executive team with the appointment of
Dimitris Moraitis
as Vice President of Strategy & Operations.
Secured a €2.2 million (approximately $2.29 million)
secured bond loan
from a European bank on competitive terms, with an option to upsize. The bond carries an interest rate of 2.95% plus the applicable 6-month Euribor.
CEO Greg Siokas acquired over 1 million common shares through multiple transactions between December 20, 2024, and March 4, 2025.
Integrated
Bitcoin and Ethereum
as treasury reserve assets.
Management Commentary
Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated:
"We have achieved a number of important milestones over the past year, but I believe we are still in the very early stages of what represents a key inflection point for Cosmos.
On the R&D front, we are leveraging AI-driven drug repurposing technologies to advance our research agenda, and our scientists are making meaningful progress toward the commercialization of our proprietary weight loss drug.
In manufacturing, we continue to invest in our Cana Laboratories facility and are securing long-term contract manufacturing agreements, a strategic and high-margin segment for us.
We are also investing in the development of our portfolio of proprietary brands, most notably through the rapid global expansion of Sky Premium Life, our high-margin nutraceutical line, which continues to grow with the addition of new SKUs and increasing market penetration across regions including Europe and the Middle East.
As we’ve previously noted, our hard assets offer valuable strategic flexibility. We recently capitalized on this by securing a €2.2 million loan against our CosmoFarm logistics center on highly attractive terms. Importantly, this is a structure we can replicate, particularly with our significantly more valuable real estate at Cana Laboratories.
Lastly, I continue to demonstrate my commitment to Cosmos. Since December 20, 2024, I have increased my personal ownership by over 1 million shares, a clear reflection of my confidence in the Company’s long-term strategy and future potential.”
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(in $)
GAAP - Figures
REVENUE
54,426,402
53,376,874
GROSS PROFIT
4,311,323
4,349,569
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(19,856,153)
(26,180,786)
GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(15,544,830)
(21,831,217)
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET
(638,188)
3,288,563
NET GAIN (LOSS)
(16,183,018)
(18,542,654)
NON-GAAP Figures*
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(3,730,955
)
59,627
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)
(4,743,269
)
(806,849
)
(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liability (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) prior years bad debt allowances.
We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.
Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(in $)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(16,183,018
)
(18,542,654
)
Adjustments (add back):
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,249,238
614,377
Interest income / (expense), net
1,012,314
866,476
EBITDA
(13,921,466
)
(17,061,801
)
Non-recurring and extraordinary items
3,926,891
4,128,741
Stock based compensation
1,689,712
498,279
Other income (expense), net
(86,737)
65,867
Gain (loss) on equity investments, net
(2,470)
(4,584)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
-
-
Change in fair value of derivative liability
-
(3,384)
Foreign currency transaction, net
121,530
(198,863)
Bad Debt Allowances
4,541,584
11,850,788
Other provisions
-
784,584
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(3,730,955
)
59,627
Interest income / (expense), net
(1,012,314)
(866,476)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(4,743,269
)
(806,849
)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in $)
ASSETS
Cash & cash equivalents
315,105
3,314,845
3,833,195
Inventory
4,355,365
4,885,015
4,789,054
Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,618,932
27,101,314
27,131,193
Property and equipment, net
9,689,505
10,575,928
10,455,499
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
7,756,534
7,746,761
7,684,183
Loans receivable
6,946,749
7,398,180
7,903,378
Other noncurrent assets
5,629,702
3,497,939
4,218,309
TOTAL ASSETS
54,311,892
64,519,982
66,014,811
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
12,648,882
12,818,143
12,309,890
Other current liabilities
3,564,569
4,769,933
3,487,353
Lines of credit
6,985,052
5,989,425
6,630,273
Notes payable
4,119,471
4,279,340
4,617,510
Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities
2,460,990
1,686,542
2,926,757
Stockholders' and mezzanine equity
24,532,929
34,976,599
36,043,028
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY
54,311,892
64,519,982
66,014,811
About Cosmos Health Inc.
Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at
www.cosmoshealthinc.com
,
www.skypremiumlife.com
,
www.cana.gr
,
www.zipdoctor.co
,
www.cloudscreen.gr
, as well as
LinkedIn
and
X
.
Forward-Looking Statements
With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (
www.sec.gov
). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Relations Contact:
BDG Communications
cosm@bdgcommunications.com
+44 207 0971 653
