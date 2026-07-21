Cosmos Health Expands Pharma Cell Partnership In Albania For Sky Premium Life Brand

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) announced an expansion of its partnership with Pharma Cell for the distribution of its Sky Premium Life brand in Albania.

Pharma Cell is a pharmaceutical company specialising in food supplements, with an established distribution network serving pharmacies and healthcare professionals across Albania.

The partnership, which began in April 2025, reflects the promising reception of Sky Premium Life in the Albanian market. Under the expanded partnership, the company anticipates that orders will exceed 54,000 units on an annualized basis, with average monthly orders already exceeding 4,500 units.

According to Cosmos Health, the products are distributed across Albania and are recommended by doctors and healthcare professionals, supporting broad access for consumers across the country.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, said: "The growth of our partnership with Pharma Cell reflects the strong momentum of Sky Premium Life in Albania."

COSM has traded between $0.16 and $1.32 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $0.23, down 1.92%.

COSM is currently down 0.09% at $0.23.

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