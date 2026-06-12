Cosmos Health Expands Antiseptic Brands Across Europe; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) announced that its antiseptic product lines C-Scrub and C-Sept have reached annualized sales exceeding $1.5 million in UK and Greece, with plans to expand distribution across the European Union.

Growth Targets

The company projects EU expansion could drive revenues to $7.4 million and gross profits of $5.3 million, reflecting strong demand for its antiseptic portfolio.

Cosmos also outlined targets to $10.2 million in revenue by 2027, $12.8 million by 2028, and $15.6 million by 2029, supported by continued market penetration and product adoption.

Product Background

C-Scrub is a chlorhexidine-based antiseptic scrub used for surgical hand preparation and skin disinfection, while C-Sept is an antiseptic solution formulated with ethanol and chlorhexidine for preoperative skin cleansing and infection prevention. Both products are marketed as affordable options for hygiene and infection prevention. Their growing adoption in the UK and Greece has positioned Cosmos Health to scale further into new European markets.

Executive Commentary

"We are excited by the strong performance of our antiseptic brands and the opportunity to expand across Europe," said Cosmos Health CEO Greg Siokas. He noted that the company's strategy is focused on leveraging existing distribution networks and building brand recognition in additional EU countries.

COSM has traded between $0.19 and $1.32 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.21, up 6.75%.

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