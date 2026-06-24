Cosmos Health Expands AI Strategy With Deployment Of New AI-Powered Call Center

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), a healthcare group, announced that its pharmaceutical distribution subsidiary, CosmoFarm S.A., will implement a multilingual AI voice and communication platform to manage inbound and outbound customer interactions. The system will integrate intelligent call handling, automated outbound campaigns, back-end system connectivity, and real-time reporting dashboard to improve efficiency and responsiveness across its pharmacy network.

CosmoFarm recently reported record quarterly revenue and continued growth across its expanding pharmacy footprint, making scalable customer engagement increasingly important as transaction volumes rise. By automating routine interactions and order-related tasks, the AI-powered call center is expected to reduce errors, enhance customer experience, and support the company's ability to scale operations more efficiently.

This deployment is part of Cosmos Health's broader AI strategy announced in April 2026, which includes integrating AI across both front-end and back-end operations - from order management and customer relationship handling to warehouse optimization, inventory management, and supply chain processes. The company believes AI-driven optimization could reduce certain operating expenses by up to 30%, depending on the process and level of automation.

CEO Greg Siokas said the initiative represents a natural next step in the company's AI roadmap, emphasizing expected gains in process efficiency as CosmoFarm continues to grow its customer base and operational scale.

COSM has traded between $0.18 and $1.32 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.21, down 0.57%. During the overnight trading the stock is at $0.20, down 0.95%.

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