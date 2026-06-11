Cosmos Granted 180-Day Extension By Nasdaq To Regain Minimum Bid Price Compliance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), an integrated healthcare company, on Thursday announced receiving a 180-day extension on June 10, 2026, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

Following the news, shares dipped by over 10% in Thursday's trade.

The company was previously notified by the Listings Qualification Department of Nasdaq to address a violation of the requirement, as the bid price fell below $1.00 per share. Nasdaq determined that the Company is eligible for the additional period based on its compliance with the market value of publicly held shares requirement and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

To regain compliance, the bid price must recover to at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive days in the additional compliance period. With the extension, the company is granted time till December 7, 2026, to carry out necessary changes and regain compliance.

The company stated intent to continue execution of its business strategy and initiatives to enhance shareholder value, while preserving a reverse stock split as a measure of last resort.

COSM is currently trading at $0.20, don 10.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.