Cosmos Extends Buy Back To 3.4 Mln Shares; Stock Rises 17%

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), an integrated healthcare company, on Thursday announced that it had bought back an additional 77,000 shares of its common stock at a repurchase price of $0.1956 per share.

The company has now repurchased about 3.42 million shares at a total price of $650,000, under a previously announced share repurchase program, with a limit set at $5 million.

The company stated intentions to continue open market purchases of its own shares till the program's expiry date of December 31, 2026, at which point the program may be renewed.

COSM closed Thursday at $0.24, up 17.61%. In afterhours, shares are trading at $0.23, down 2.99%.

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