Cosmos Exploration Seeks New Security Quotation

May 21, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Cosmos Exploration Limited (AU:C1X) has released an update.

Cosmos Exploration Limited has announced the application for quotation of 13,898,162 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code C1X, dated May 21, 2024. The application follows the company’s compliance with the ASX Listing Rules and is part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

