BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Expands Share Buyback To 4.49 Mln Shares; Plans To Continue Open Market Repurchase

July 15, 2026 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), a healthcare company, announced the repurchase of additional 0.13 million shares of common stock for $0.298 per share in the open market.

Following the latest purchase, the company has now repurchased up to 4.49 million shares in total, for $0.94 million, under its ongoing share repurchase program.

Under the program, the company may repurchase shares of up to $5 million through open-market transactions, privately negotiated deals, or other permitted methods in accordance with applicable SEC rules.

Cosmos intends to continue the repurchase program in the open market, subject to market conditions.

The buyback is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2026, with the option for renewal at the company's discretion.

COSM closed Tuesday's trade at $0.30, down 0.42%. In the pre-market, COSM is trading down 2.02% at $0.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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