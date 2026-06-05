BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Expands Distribution Of Sky Life Premium Across Europe; Stock Up

June 05, 2026 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), a healthcare company, on Friday reported that the proprietary products under Sky Life Premium will be sold across 27 countries in the European Union.

The company reported that a total of 96 Sky Life Premium products will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform Skroutz, accessing key markets in Western, Northern, Central, and Eastern Europe.

The products consist of various pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food supplements, biocides, and medical devices, licensed in Europe to the subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A. All products were certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Greg Siokas, was quoted, saying "This initiative further enhances our brand visibility and supports our continued focus on driving revenue growth and expanding our global presence."

COSM closed Thursday at $0.27, up 9.81%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.28, up 3.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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