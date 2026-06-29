BioTech
COSM

Cosmos Enters Distribution Agreement With IMC; Gains Order Of 31,000 Sky Premium Life Units

June 29, 2026 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM), an integrated healthcare company, on Friday announced the signing of an agreement with the International Medical Company (IMC) in Qatar for distribution of the company's proprietary line of food supplements and nutraceuticals, Sky Premium Life.

IMC has been operating for nearly three decades, establishing an enterprise across sales, pharmacies, and consumer marketing. A subsidiary of IMC, Kulud Pharmaceuticals is the largest pharmacy retail chain in the country of Qatar.

Cosmos reported receiving an order for over 31,000 units of the Sky Premium Life products, to expand the company's reach in the Gulf region.

COSM closed Friday at $0.17, down 7.07%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $0.18, up 3.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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