COSMO Pharmaceuticals (SIX:COPN) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 74.72

The average one-year price target for COSMO Pharmaceuticals (SIX:COPN) has been revised to 74.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 69.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.32% from the latest reported closing price of 40.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in COSMO Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COPN is 0.01%, a decrease of 59.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 10.01% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 1.90% over the last quarter.

