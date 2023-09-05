COSMO Pharmaceuticals (SIX:COPN) Price Target Decreased by 7.05% to 69.97

The average one-year price target for COSMO Pharmaceuticals (SIX:COPN) has been revised to 69.97 / share. This is an decrease of 7.05% from the prior estimate of 75.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.67% from the latest reported closing price of 43.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in COSMO Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COPN is 0.02%, a decrease of 55.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.