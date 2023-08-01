COSMO Pharmaceuticals (SIX:COPN) Price Target Decreased by 5.08% to 75.28

The average one-year price target for COSMO Pharmaceuticals (SIX:COPN) has been revised to 75.28 / share. This is an decrease of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 79.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 68.68 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.47% from the latest reported closing price of 43.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in COSMO Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COPN is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 126K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 75K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 8.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 55K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 17.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.