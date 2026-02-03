Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SWX:COPN) Price Target Increased by 15.32% to 130.56

The average one-year price target for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SWX:COPN) has been revised to CHF 130,56 / share. This is an increase of 15.32% from the prior estimate of CHF 113,22 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 103,02 to a high of CHF 157,50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 117,20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 24.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COPN is 0.03%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.47% to 669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 116K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 0.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 18.30% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 57K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 36.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COPN by 63.89% over the last quarter.

