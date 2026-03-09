Cosmo Pharma Slips To Loss In FY25 On Weak Revenues; Stock Drops

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (COPN.SW, CMOPF) were losing around 14 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland after the healthcare company reported a loss in its fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's profit, amid sharply lower revenues.

In fiscal 2025, loss attributable to owners of the company was 3.61 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 133.24 million euros.

Loss per share was 0.226 euro, compared to profit of 8.115 euros last year.

Operating loss was 3.24 million euros, compared to prior year's profit of 148.88 million euros.

Revenue declined to 104.17 million euros from 266.79 million euros last year.

In Switzerland, Cosmo shares were trading at 92.60 Swiss francs, down 13.78 percent.

