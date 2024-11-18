News & Insights

Cosmo Metals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

November 18, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their annual general meeting, including the re-election and election of directors, and the ratification of prior share issues. The meeting also saw the re-approval of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan, reflecting strong shareholder support. These outcomes could influence investor confidence and the company’s strategic direction.

