Cosmo Metals Plans New Securities Issuance

October 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has announced its intention to issue up to 5 million new securities, with options exercisable at a 25% premium to the conversion price, set to expire three years from the issue date. The proposed issue date for this placement is December 17, 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic move to potentially enhance capital and drive future growth.

