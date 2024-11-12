Cosmo Metals Announces Expiration of Stock Options

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has announced the expiration of 5 million options, which were not exercised before their due date, affecting their issued capital structure. This cessation could impact investor sentiment and stock dynamics, making it a key point of interest for those following the company’s financial activities.

