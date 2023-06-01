Cosmo Energy Holdings (TYO:5021) Price Target Decreased by 7.31% to 4,486.30

The average one-year price target for Cosmo Energy Holdings (TYO:5021) has been revised to 4,486.30 / share. This is an decrease of 7.31% from the prior estimate of 4,839.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,696.60 to a high of 5,670.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from the latest reported closing price of 3,950.00 / share.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Maintains 5.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.11%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosmo Energy Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5021 is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 6,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 964K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5021 by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 625K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5021 by 27.71% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 496K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5021 by 11.23% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 402K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5021 by 8.71% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 384K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

