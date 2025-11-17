Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co. (KOSE:005070) Price Target Decreased by 23.94% to 55,080.00

The average one-year price target for Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co. (KOSE:005070) has been revised to ₩55,080.00 / share. This is a decrease of 23.94% from the prior estimate of ₩72,420.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩43,430.00 to a high of ₩73,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from the latest reported closing price of ₩52,200.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 20.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005070 is 0.11%, an increase of 30.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 1,121K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 328K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005070 by 4.44% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 240K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005070 by 39.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 210K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005070 by 7.66% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005070 by 1.55% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005070 by 40.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

