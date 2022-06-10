US Markets
REV

Cosmetics maker Revlon nears bankruptcy filing - WSJ

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds details from report, debt, share movement

June 10 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc REV.N is preparing to file for chapter 11 protection as soon as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Revlon, whose shares declined 46%, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The lipstick maker began talks with lenders ahead of looming debt maturities to try to steer the business clear of bankruptcy, the WSJ reported last week.

Revlon had long-term debt of $3.31 billion, as of end-March.

Demand for makeup products has bounced back in recent months as people across the world venture out more often. But Revlon, which faces stiff competition from digital-native upstart brands, said in March it faced supply chain constraints that hurt its ability to service demand.

Reorg Research first reported Revlon was planning to file for bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REV EL COTY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular