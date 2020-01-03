Cosmetics maker Avon Products CEO steps down

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc AVP.N Chief Executive Officer Jan Zijderveld has stepped down, the U.S. cosmetics maker said on Friday as it works on closing its sale to Brazilian personal care cosmetics group Natura & Co Holding SA NTCO3.SA.

Natura & Co Executive Chairman Roberto Marques will take over from Zijderveld, the company said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

