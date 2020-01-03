US Markets

Cosmetics maker Avon Products CEO steps down

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Officer Jan Zijderveld has stepped down, the U.S. cosmetics maker said on Friday as it works on closing its sale to Brazilian personal care cosmetics group Natura & Co Holding SA.

Natura & Co Executive Chairman Roberto Marques will take over from Zijderveld, the company said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 0021;))

