Cosmetics M&A at a cruelty-free price

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

TORONTO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blank-check firm Waldencast Acquisition is slapping on a double layer of cosmetics M&A. The special-purpose acquisition company said on Monday https://www.waldencast.com/news/waldencast-announces-three-way-business-combination-with-obagi-and-milk-makeup-as-a-first-step-in-its-strategy-to-create-a-global-multi-brand-beauty-and-wellness-platform that it plans to merge with two skincare and makeup brands in a $1.2 billion deal, creating a company led by L'Oréal and Procter & Gamble veteran Michel Brousset. Milk Makeup creates vegan, cruelty-free products, while Obagi is a physician-dispensed brand popular with dermatologists.

Natural products without animal testing are hardly a novelty; younger consumers practically expect them. And the industry is teeming with rivals. But the beauty trade has room for insurgent brands. Unilever, Procter & Gamble and L’Oreal together had just 25% of the market in 2020, and their share has dropped since 2015, according to Euromonitor International data cited by Waldencast. Milk and Obagi are forecast to increase their combined revenue almost 20% next year.

The deal moreover values the new business at 16.5 times the company’s projections for 2023 adjusted EBITDA, compared to L’Oreal and Estée Lauder’s 25 times, per Refinitiv data. That makes it a punt on attractive growth, without an ugly price. (By Sharon Lam)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Philips sleep disorder faces a mounting bill

Hong Kong IPO detour turns into rockier road

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

CVC spots bargain in fund administration land grab

Alibaba fails to curb excess in shopping fest

(Editing by John Foley and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.