$COSM stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COSM stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,358,524 of trading volume.

$COSM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COSM:

$COSM insiders have traded $COSM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRIGORIOS SIOKAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 14 purchases buying 2,667,578 shares for an estimated $1,129,977 and 0 sales.

$COSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $COSM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

