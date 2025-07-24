$COSM stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COSM stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,358,524 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $COSM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $COSM stock page):
$COSM Insider Trading Activity
$COSM insiders have traded $COSM stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GRIGORIOS SIOKAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 14 purchases buying 2,667,578 shares for an estimated $1,129,977 and 0 sales.
$COSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $COSM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,168,884 shares (+156.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $509,633
- FOUNDATIONS INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 42,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,530
- SLT HOLDINGS LLC added 42,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,530
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 42,272 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,430
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 32,617 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,221
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 29,787 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,987
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 23,544 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,265
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.